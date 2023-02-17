The Kenosha area dodged the worst of forecasters' expectations when a cold front moving through Thursday left only a half foot snow and some freezing rain in the region.

National Weather Service Meteorologist Rebecca Hansen said reported snowfall amounts ranged from four to six and a half inches, although some reports had not been updated since Thursday.

"It sort of just shoved off a little bit more offshore with that lake enhancement," Hansen said. "It did not linger as long as we were worried about." She said forecasts had to anticipate a much slower-moving storm front, which could have brought nearly 10 inches of snow.

Other areas were hit harder by the storm.

"Some areas in Milwaukee and in Waukesha County saw anywhere from eight to 11 inches in some spots," Hansen said. "So some areas got hit pretty hard with the first round of snow and then a later round of snow that was added on top of it late last night."

Clearing city streets was slightly more challenging for the Kenosha Streets dDpartment, according to Rick Desotell, superintendent of streets for the city.

"It was a little more difficult this storm than the last storm because it was wetter. There was more liquid content to it," Desotell said. "And then the timing of it starting in the afternoon, and being on the road during rush hour, some of that got packed down where it was harder to be plowed to to the curb."

Despite the challenges, Desotell said the snow removal process went well.

"It wasn't as bad as what what we were planning on," Desotell said. "Thank you to everybody who got their vehicles off the street for the snow emergency."

Although less snow fell than expected, the Kenosha County Sheriff's Department was kept busy assisting motorists on the roads Thursday and into Friday morning.

The department reported deputies responded to three crashes with injuries, 22 property damage crashes and 23 motorist assists from noon on Thursday to 5 a.m. Friday.

Pleasant Prairie Police Department reported fewer car crashes, crediting it to drivers learning from the first winter storm a few weeks ago.

"Looks like we did have three accidents during the time it snowed yesterday, so that was actually surprisingly low," said Pleasant Prairie First Shift Sgt. Chad Brown. "The drivers were doing pretty well during the snowstorm and we didn't have any anything else to report for overnight."

The snow also caused some delays in opening local institutions. Friday morning, Gateway Technical College's Kenosha Campus delayed opening to 9 a.m. to allow the facilities team more time to clear campus parking lots and sidewalks.

Any snowmen made Thursday night or Friday morning will be melting away over the weekend, though, as Saturday's weather nears a balmy high of 40 degrees. Sunday will be sunny with a high of 42 degrees, and both days will be breezy with wind gusts of up to 25 miles per hour.

The next chance for snow is expected Monday night with a forecast that calls for a 20% to 30% chance for more of that frozen precipitation. Lows will be in the upper 20s.