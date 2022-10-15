Nedweski receives campaign endorsements in bid for State Assembly

The campaign of Amanda Nedweski has announced the receipt of several endorsements in her bid to win Wisconsin’s 61st Assembly District seat.

The seat was formerly held for 22 years by current Kenosha County Executive Samantha Kerkman.

Nedweski, a Kenosha County Board supervisor for the 16th District, has received endorsements from:

Kerkman: “Amanda’s deep knowledge of how government works will be invaluable when she represents the people of the 61st Assembly District in Madison. She supports law enforcement, has a great vision for our future, and will work hard putting the needs of citizens first.”

U.S. Congressman Bryan Steil (R-Wisconsin): “I am happy to endorse Amanda Nedweski for the 61st Assembly District. She will fight for families to ensure we have quality schools and safe neighborhoods. Her strong work ethic and private sector experience will allow her to deliver results for her constituents. I hope you will join me in supporting Amanda on November 8th.”

Nedweski has also received endorsements from: Tim Michels for Governor, the Dairy Business Association, the Volunteers for Agriculture (PAC for the Wisconsin Farm Bureau Federation), the Realtors Political Action Committee (RPAC Wisconsin), and several members of the executive board of the Republican Party of Kenosha County.

She plans to remain on the County Board if she is elected to the State Assembly.

The fall election is on Tuesday, Nov. 8.