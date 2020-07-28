Neighbor dispute over dog leads to felony charges

A former Kenosha County corrections officer and former Kenosha Police officer is charged with two felonies, alleged to have attacked a neighbor.
Randy Hansche, 56, of Kenosha, was charged Monday with aggravated battery of an elderly person, strangulation and suffocation and disorderly conduct.
Hansche was a corrections officer with the Kenosha County Sheriff’s Department for a short time in 2004 and then again from 2010 to 2016. Before that, he was a Kenosha Police Department officer for 11 years, leaving that department in 1999, according to an online profile.
According to the criminal complaint, Kenosha police officers went to Hansche’s home on the afternoon of July 25 for a call about a neighbor dispute that had turned physical. Hansche had called the police, saying that earlier in the day his 63-year-old neighbor came onto his property, accusing him of letting his dog defecate in his yard. During the dispute, Hansche told police, he “put his left arm up toward (the neighbor) to push (him) back by his throat to reiterate that he wanted (him) off his property” and that the neighbor had then hit him in the head with a Round Up bottle.
While police were there speaking to another neighbor who witnessed that incident, according to the complaint, an officer heard yelling and “turned and observed Randy sprinting down his driveway toward (his neighbor) who was in the street.” The officer saw Hanche on his neighbor's back with his arm around his neighbor’s neck, throwing him to the pavement. The officer said in the complaint that “it appeared that Randy had his right arm wrapped around (his neighbor’s) throat while using his left arm to secure and pull in his right arm as he choked (him).”
The officer at the scene threatened to use pepper spray on Hansche to get him to stop. Hansche then let the neighbor go, saying “Okay, okay, but he kicked my dog.”
The neighbor told police he had “used his knee or shin to kick the dog away” when it ran toward him down a driveway while police were talking to the other neighbor.
Hansche was held at Kenosha County Jail from Saturday afternoon until his initial appearance Monday. Because of his ties to law enforcement in Kenosha County, the prosecution is being handled by the Racine County District Attorney’s office.
Hansche posted a $2,500 bond.
