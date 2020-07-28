Neighbor dispute over dog leads to felony charges

× Register for more free articles Stay logged in to skip the surveys Log in Sign up {{featured_button_text}}

A former Kenosha County corrections officer and former Kenosha Police officer is charged with two felonies, alleged to have attacked a neighbor.

Randy Hansche, 56, of Kenosha, was charged Monday with aggravated battery of an elderly person, strangulation and suffocation and disorderly conduct.

Hansche was a corrections officer with the Kenosha County Sheriff’s Department for a short time in 2004 and then again from 2010 to 2016. Before that, he was a Kenosha Police Department officer for 11 years, leaving that department in 1999, according to an online profile.

According to the criminal complaint, Kenosha police officers went to Hansche’s home on the afternoon of July 25 for a call about a neighbor dispute that had turned physical. Hansche had called the police, saying that earlier in the day his 63-year-old neighbor came onto his property, accusing him of letting his dog defecate in his yard. During the dispute, Hansche told police, he “put his left arm up toward (the neighbor) to push (him) back by his throat to reiterate that he wanted (him) off his property” and that the neighbor had then hit him in the head with a Round Up bottle.