Neighborhood COVID-19 vaccination effort in Kenosha continues Wednesday and Thursday

Kenosha County Public Health and the Health Equity Task Force will hold two block-by-block COVID-19 vaccination missions in the Lincoln Park neighborhood this week.

As in previous weeks, public health staff and community volunteers will be walking the area, offering doses of all three of the COVID-19 vaccine varieties and answering questions about them.

People who receive their first or second dose will receive a $50 Visa gift card.

Booster shots of the Pfizer, Moderna and Johnson & Johnson vaccines will also be available to those who are recommended to receive one.

The first mission, to be held from 4:30 to 5:30 p.m. Wednesday, will cover the 6700 blocks of 14th, 15th and 16th avenues.

The second, scheduled for 4:30 to 5:30 p.m. Thursday, will include the 6700 block of 17th Avenue, the 6800 blocks of 14th and 16th avenues, the 1400 through 1600 blocks of 68th Street, and the 1400 and 1500 blocks of 69th Street.

No ID is required to be vaccinated, although parental permission is needed for people under 18. (Pfizer, authorized for people ages 12 and up, remains the only vaccine available to those under 18.)