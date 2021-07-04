Neighborhood parade inspires community camaraderie, new Fourth of July tradition post COVID-19

“During COVID, there was no parades for the kids. So, we just decided to put one on to do something,” said Lee, as her husband, Chris, walked alongside with two dogs Moose, a Great Pyrenees, and Mini, Shetland Sheep puppy.

“It was outside. It was safe. We decorated the wagons … and everybody loved it so much that we decided to do it again. It’s great because all the neighbors get together. You meet people you don’t normally meet.”

Jill Tisdale handed out red and blue beads while greeting parade participants with neighbor Ada Micelli.

“We do this because we like to celebrate our quiet, beautiful neighborhood,” said Tisdale.

Stopping to dance

Frankie Maccanelli, 9, and Liana Lee, 8, were literally showstoppers while the parade took a time out every 15 minutes as the girls performed a dance interpretation to “Party in the USA.” Their routine inspired watchers to clap and sing along while even drawing a few kids to dance with them.

“Since our parents had the idea for the parade, we thought, `Why don’t we just do a dance? So we did.” said Frankie.