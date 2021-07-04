Neighborhood parade inspires community camaraderie, new Fourth of July tradition post COVID-19

On a sweltering Sunday morning, the normally quiet stretch of 26th Avenue from 21st to 27th streets, brimmed with excitement as several families lined up in the cul-de-sac at 25th Street where a community procession was about to begin.
Then, about two dozen participants of all ages wearing red, white and blue, in celebration of Independence Day, took to the sidewalks waving to neighbors, stopping frequently along the route with hearty “hellos,” hugs, and a lot of laughter.
Children rode on bikes, adults walked and the floats, considerably smaller – little red wagons that held small pets and a portable sound system -- played “God Bless the USA”, “Born in the USA” and later even a little “Uptown Funk.”
Some of the marshals were decidedly of the four-legged canine variety, barking their approval of the celebration and taking a break in the shade to watch the dancers – we’ll get to them in a bit – at the second annual 26th Avenue Fourth of July Parade.
Celebrating independence, camaraderie
Neighbors Tania Lee and Dottie Maccanelli organized the very first parade last year with a small group of families in an effort to celebrate the spirit of American independence and community camaraderie after many of Kenosha’s events including the Civic Veterans Day Parade and the annual fireworks were canceled amid the COVID-19 pandemic.
“During COVID, there was no parades for the kids. So, we just decided to put one on to do something,” said Lee, as her husband, Chris, walked alongside with two dogs Moose, a Great Pyrenees, and Mini, Shetland Sheep puppy.
“It was outside. It was safe. We decorated the wagons … and everybody loved it so much that we decided to do it again. It’s great because all the neighbors get together. You meet people you don’t normally meet.”
Jill Tisdale handed out red and blue beads while greeting parade participants with neighbor Ada Micelli.
“We do this because we like to celebrate our quiet, beautiful neighborhood,” said Tisdale.
Stopping to dance
Frankie Maccanelli, 9, and Liana Lee, 8, were literally showstoppers while the parade took a time out every 15 minutes as the girls performed a dance interpretation to “Party in the USA.” Their routine inspired watchers to clap and sing along while even drawing a few kids to dance with them.
“Since our parents had the idea for the parade, we thought, `Why don’t we just do a dance? So we did.” said Frankie.
Residents Todd and Sue Bundies, who have lived in the neighborhood 33 years, sat in lawn chairs watching the procession go by.
“It’s cute,” said Todd. “The little kids came out last week with their hand-drawn invitations to make sure everyone got their invitations. And they told us, `Make sure you wear white, blue or red.’ So we came out to support them and a lot of our neighbors did, too… last year, it was our Fourth of July parade.”
Sue said she enjoyed the neighborhood festivities.
“I looked forward to it,” she said. “I’m glad they did it again this year.”