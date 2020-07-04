Neighborhood parade one of several in Kenosha for Fourth
MARKING THE FOURTH OF JULY

With no formal City of Kenosha Fourth of July celebration this year due to safety precautions taken for the COVID-19 pandemic, a number of neighborhoods held their own, some even impromptu parades.

This north side neighborhood organized a children’s parade Saturday morning to mark Independence Day.

