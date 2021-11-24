Neighborhood, wildlife group clash in `Carl the Turkey' capture attempt; elusive, enigmatic fowl still struts in Kenosha's Forest Park

Carl the Kenosha Turkey, Forest Park neighborhood’s most famous fowl has become a centerpiece once again.

And we’re not talking about the middle of the Thanksgiving dinner table.

The bird has been at the core of discussions off and on for the last several months as neighbors have looked to live in harmony with him and his flock, while onlookers and motorists, local and otherwise, navigate, dodge and even try to make friends with him in the middle of Pershing Boulevard.

Wildlife rehabbers, residents clash

That all came to a head, however, when Forest Park residents and representatives of a wildlife rehabilitation group, clashed Monday night, as volunteers with Fellow Mortals attempted to capture Carl starting around nightfall, in order to take him to a safe location.

According to Kenosha police, the Lake Geneva-based nonprofit group, which has a wildlife hospital and sanctuary program for wild birds, received calls from some residents concerned about the turkey’s safety.

Sgt. Leo Viola, a spokesperson for the Kenosha Police Department, said Tuesday that a Fellow Mortals representative had been in contact with the Wisconsin Department of Natural Resources regarding possible outcomes that could result if the wild turkey remained.

“What they had decided in response to this complaint was they were going to try to remove the turkey and secure it in a wildlife sanctuary where it would be safe,” Viola said. “They did it for the benefit of the turkey, but obviously after they saw the backlash they received from the citizens in and around Pershing (Boulevard), they abandoned that idea.”

Turkey, public safety concerns

Carl was still free, roaming the streets of Kenosha – at least as of Tuesday night - but some remained concerned for his safety and the public’s safety.

Yvonne Wallace Blane, the director and co-founder of Fellow Mortals Wildlife Hospital, said they have known about Carl for a while and have received multiple calls from people concerned about the situation.

The nonprofit wildlife center in Walworth County helps to rehabilitate animals and is the only one in the tri-county area of Kenosha, Racine and Walworth counties, she said.

“We don’t usually get involved in those situations but people kept calling and calling,” said Wallace Blane.

After receiving multiple calls and hearing about the turkey sleeping in the road, trained volunteers stepped in to try to capture him. When they arrived, the volunteers started getting aggressive comments from people in the area, Wallace Blane said. They actually called the police to report it, she said.

Carl eludes would-be captors

After police arrived, the volunteers then went out with police assistance to catch him but ultimately Carl fled the area before that could happen.

Then, came the negative comments on social media and phone calls telling the group to leave Carl alone.

Lisa Hawkins, who admins the Carl the Kenosha Turkey Facebook page, which was created to honor the beloved bird, said the volunteers who attempted to take him arrived foisting nets, chasing the turkey and causing disruption to the neighborhood.

“It was a horrible scene as they chased him with nets, going into people’s yards and (they) were very rude and harsh to people questioning what they were doing,” Hawkins said.

Fellow Mortals later issued a statement confirming they did not have Carl the Kenosha Turkey, despite some conflicting information that the galloping Galliformes had been caught.

“Best wishes to him and we would appreciate the ignorant comments made with no basis to stop. And those of you maligning our name – call elsewhere if you ever need help,” according to their social media post.

“We have helped this region for over 36 years at no charge and saved tens of thousands of lives,” the statement continued. “Keep going with the harassment and we will say we’re done.”

Wildlife group not coming back

Wallace Blane said due to the reaction from the community, they are not going to go back to try to capture Carl. But Wallace Blane said she still has concerns.

“People who understand anything about wildlife … know that wild animals shouldn’t be approaching you in that way when they are adults. That tells us they have been habituated to people and that is going to be dangerous for the animal in the future or could be dangerous to people.”

“Turkeys are in flocks they should be in flocks, not alone,” she said.

“It’s unfortunate for the turkey,” said Jessica Nass, a wildlife biologist at Fellow Mortals. “Once he matures he will become most likely aggressive because they go through a mating season … We have had people have damage to their cars and so he is in the position he could get himself into trouble and they are not going to want him there anymore. Where do they go from there?”

Nass is also concerned Carl could get hit by a car or someone could end up in an accident trying to avoid him.

“It’s a dangerous situation altogether, but once again people are finding something to cling on to that doesn’t make any sense,” Nass said. “This turkey he deserves a better life … People are thinking about themselves and are not thinking about the actual turkey and the position they have put him in.”

Viola said that it was apparent that wildlife rehabilitators were not “completely informed as to the love the neighborhood has for the turkey.”

“They were just responding to a citizen’s complaint and looking to do the best thing for the turkey,” he said.

While the group is done with any more involvement with Carl, police said, frankly, the department is, too.

“It’s a wild animal. We’re going to treat it as such,” Viola said. Viola said that the police department is “obviously aware of the strong feelings they have about the turkey.”

“At this point, everyone has taken a hands-off approach to it,” he said.

`Just let Carl be'

Interim Police Chief Eric Larsen said if the turkey’s behavior would become an issue, for instance, chasing and harassing people “where he would pose a hazard, I guess we’d do something, then.”

“At this point, he’s a novelty,” Larsen said from the police perspective. Carl’s celebrity has Forest Park neighbors flocking to his side.

“This group takes Carl very seriously,” he said of thousands of members on social media that support him.

District 15 Ald. Jack Rose, who represents the Forest Park neighborhood, said he has spoken with constituents and is also aware that some people have conspiracy theories tying him to those who might want to remove Carl from the neighborhood.

“No. 1, I’ve nothing to do with the pickup,” Rose said. “With all the stuff going on throughout Kenosha and beyond, Carl has been a diversion and Carl makes people smile.”

Rose acknowledges the turkey has slowed the traffic on Pershing Boulevard. In fact, the turkey was in the middle of the road again strutting around Tuesday morning, when Rose was out and about.

But he said his position hasn’t changed.

“Just let Carl be,” he said.

