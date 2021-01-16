Neighbors, Good Samaratins help save Kenosha man who suffers heart attack outside

On Friday, with the help of DeLuisa and city property tax records, the couple was identified and contacted. On Saturday, the Jaffes were invited to meet with Karls and Schultz in his home.

During the tearful reunion, the Jaffes recounted the events of that day.

“We were driving and saw him lying on his back in his driveway and Loretta said, ‘We’ve got to stop,’” Brian said.

Running snowblower fell on top of him

Karls snowblower was still running and had fallen on him. The Jaffes lifted it off Karls and got a blanket from their car to put over him.

DeLuisa and Green were also there. DeLuisa, who had known Karls for over 20 years, told the Jaffes that Karls had an underlying heart condition. Green then handed the phone to Brian who spoke with the dispatcher, and Loretta began administering CPR.

“We could see you were barely breathing and you had a very glazed look in your eyes,” Brian said to Karls at the Saturday meeting. “Your skin color was different and your lips were barely moving.”

“I was talking to you though — I said, ‘You aren’t going anywhere!’” Loretta said.