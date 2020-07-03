New 364-slot city parking garage on schedule for completion before Thanksgiving

× Register for more free articles Stay logged in to skip the surveys Log in Sign up {{featured_button_text}}

Crews continue work on the construction of a new five-story parking structure east of the city post office on Eighth Avenue between 56th and 57th streets that is expected to be completed before Thanksgiving.

“This project, while we’ve discovered a few unforeseen conditions on the site, we’re still projected to have the structure completed by Nov. 19, with final close-out by end of December,” Brian Cater, the city’s deputy public works director, said at Monday’s Public Works Committee meeting.

Cater said workers had discovered footings from old buildings that they didn’t anticipate during the ground breaking this spring.

“So, we’ve had to work around those, which the contractor, design team and construction crew has been doing,” he said.

Cater said crews also found an underground storage tank during excavation that they were previously unaware of.

“We did get it removed. Turned out it just had water in it. It took a little extra effort,” he said.

He said the precast “members”, or the concrete for the structure is expected to start going up July 20, on mark for the original construction schedule.