New ballot box available in Pleasant Prairie

× Register for more free articles Stay logged in to skip the surveys Log in Sign up {{featured_button_text}}

A new ballot drop-off box is now available for voters in the village of Pleasant Prairie who prefer to deliver absentee ballots in person.

The box is located on the north side of Village Hall, 9915 39th Ave., and is accessible by vehicle.

Voters still can mail in a completed absentee ballot or submit them directly to the Village Clerk’s office during regular business hours, Monday through Friday, from 7:30 a.m. to 4:30 p.m.

The new ballot box is official, secure and Americans with Disabilities Act compliant. The delivery area is being monitored by the clerk’s office, and is being serviced and checked multiple times daily.

Up to 370 ballots can fit in the box, which is available any time during the day or night during election periods. Postage is not required.

Grant funds financed the purchase of the new box.

“The new ballot drop box provides residents with a secure delivery option that limits exposure,” Village Clerk Jane Snell said. “One significant advantage to dropping off an absentee ballot in person is that it eliminates the possibility of a ballot arriving late and not being counted.