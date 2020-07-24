New ballot box available in Pleasant Prairie

A new ballot drop-off box is now available for voters in the village of Pleasant Prairie who prefer to deliver absentee ballots in person.
The box is located on the north side of Village Hall, 9915 39th Ave., and is accessible by vehicle.
Voters still can mail in a completed absentee ballot or submit them directly to the Village Clerk’s office during regular business hours, Monday through Friday, from 7:30 a.m. to 4:30 p.m.
The new ballot box is official, secure and Americans with Disabilities Act compliant. The delivery area is being monitored by the clerk’s office, and is being serviced and checked multiple times daily.
Up to 370 ballots can fit in the box, which is available any time during the day or night during election periods. Postage is not required.
Grant funds financed the purchase of the new box.
“The new ballot drop box provides residents with a secure delivery option that limits exposure,” Village Clerk Jane Snell said. “One significant advantage to dropping off an absentee ballot in person is that it eliminates the possibility of a ballot arriving late and not being counted.
“The ballot drop-off location will only be open and available during elections. It will be closed and locked at the close of polls on Election Day at 8 p.m.”
To vote absentee, a resident must first be registered and request a ballot by mail. Voters can apply with a copy of a photo ID (a selfie does not qualify) to receive a ballot in the mail.
Ballot requests also can be made at myvote.wi.gov, or residents can download and print an application form at pleasantprairiewi.gov/vote under the absentee voting tab. Residents who print off a form should complete it, attach a copy of their photo ID and place it in the drop box or return it by mail to the clerk’s office.
For more information, call the clerk’s office at 262-694-1400 or contact them via email at election@pleasantprairiewi.gov.
VOTING
VOTING
VOTING
VOTING
VOTING
VOTING
VOTING
VOTING
VOTING
VOTING
VOTING
VOTING
KENOSHA COUNTY POLLS
KENOSHA COUNTY POLLS
KENOSHA COUNTY POLLS
KENOSHA COUNTY POLLS
KENOSHA COUNTY POLLS
Journey Church, 10700 75th St., hosted a free food giveaway Sunday in a drive-thru style process, coordinated by the Journey Church Disaster R…
Get local news delivered to your inbox!
Subscribe to our Daily Headlines newsletter.