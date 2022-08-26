New benches honoring veterans to installed at Kenosha County park

Three new benches honoring local veterans were on display at Kenosha County Veterans Memorial Park Friday afternoon and will be permanently installed in the coming days.

Dozens gathered near the park’s Honor Plaza, 36290 Bassett Road, to view the three dark green benches and celebrate local veterans.

One of the benches is dedicated to the founders of the American Heroes Café, Sharon Janusz and the late Mary Domes. Domes and Janusz co-founded the café in 2012. Today, veterans stop by Festival Foods community conference rooms each week for fellowship and refreshments.

Another bench is in memory of the late Air Force veteran Paul Fredericksen, who was very active in local veterans’ groups and regularly attending the café.

The Korean War Veteran Association has also purchased a bench dedicated to the veterans who served in the Korean conflict.

Anne Wasilevich, one of the leaders of the American Heroes Café which is supported by Piasecki Funeral Home, said members of the group helped raise funds for the benches dedicated to Janusz and Domes and Fredericksen.

“It’s awesome to commemorate their service,” she said. “This park is dedicated to the veterans, and this just helps solidify our commitment to the park. This is great for Kenosha. This park is amazing.”

Korean War veteran Julius Mianecki, commander of Korean War Veteran Association, thanked donors and county officials for the bench and for honoring veterans.

“I want to thank the county for supporting our organization to place our steel bench in the park honoring the veterans of the Korean War,” he said. “Freedom is not free.”

Kenosha County Executive Samantha Kerkman was amogn those who attended Friday’s event.

“I am just so honored to be here,” Kerkman said. “We are here today to celebrate the three benches that we’re placing for the Korean War Veterans, Paul Fredericksen, and Mary and Sharon. Enjoy this lovely park. ... I hope that this today gives you incentive to come back.”

Kenosha County Veterans Memorial Park, a former gravel quarry, encompasses 335 acres of land on a 39-acre lake. It is in the process of being developed with an emphasis on sustainable living education and recreation.