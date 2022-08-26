New benches honoring veterans to installed at Kenosha County park

Members of the Korean War Veterans Association S.E. Wisconsin Chapter 227 and County Executive Samantha Kerkman pose around the bench that the organization purchased for the Kenosha County Veterans Memorial Park. In back row, from left, are Kerkman, Tom Linden, Jim Drascic and Don Milkie; in the front row, from left, are Bob Blodgett and club Commander Julius Mianecki.
SUBMITTED PHOTO
Three benches await dedication at a brief ceremony and luncheon held Friday at the Kenosha County Veterans Memorial Park. Two of the benches were purchased with donations raised by the American Heroes Café at Festival Foods; one in honor of café founders Sharon Janusz and the late Mary Domes, the other in honor of U.S. Air Force veteran Paul Fredericksen, an active Heroes Café member who died earlier this year. The third bench was purchased by the Korean War Veterans Association S.E. Wisconsin Chapter 227.
SUBMITTED PHOTO
Kenosha County Executive Samantha Kerkman poses for a photo with Barry Domes on the new bench in honor of Domes late wife, Mary, and Sharon Janusz. Mary Domes and Janusz cofounded the American Heroes Café, which meets each Friday at Festival Foods in Kenosha.
SUBMITTED PHOTO
Kenosha County Veterans Services Director Ali Nelson speaks during a Friday event to dedicate three new commemorative benches at the Kenosha County Veterans Memorial Park. Standing beside him are, from left, county Parks Director Matthew Collins, Korean War Veterans Association S.E. Wisconsin Chapter 227 Commander Julius Mianecki and County Executive Samantha Kerkman.
SUBMITTED PHOTO
Kenosha County Executive Samantha Kerkman speaks during the Friday dedication of three commemorative benches at the Kenosha County Veterans Memorial Park. Two were donated by the American Heroes Café at Festival Foods in Kenosha while the other was courtesy of the Korean War Veterans Association S.E. Wisconsin Chapter 227.
SUBMITTED PHOTO
Korean War Veterans Association S.E. Wisconsin Chapter 227 Commander Julius Mianecki speaks about the bench that his organization donated to the Kenosha County Veterans Memorial Park during a dedication event Friday. Cheering him on are, from left, Anne Wasilevich, veteran support leader at the American Heroes Café at Festival Foods in Kenosha; Kenosha County Parks Director Matthew Collins; and County Executive Samantha Kerkman.
SUBMITTED PHTOO
Anne Wasilevich, veteran support leader at the American Heroes Café at Festival Foods in Kenosha, speaks at a Friday dedication of three commemorative benches — two purchased with donations raised by the café — at the Kenosha County Veterans Memorial Park. Standing beside her are, from left, Korean War Veterans Association S.E. Wisconsin Chapter 227 Commander Julius Mianecki, Kenosha County Parks Director Matthew Collins and County Executive Samantha Kerkman.
Anne Wasilevich, one of the leaders of the American Heroes Café which is supported by Piasecki Funeral Home, said members of the group helped raise funds for the benches dedicated to Janusz and Domes and Fredericksen.
“It’s awesome to commemorate their service,” she said. “This park is dedicated to the veterans, and this just helps solidify our commitment to the park. This is great for Kenosha. This park is amazing.”
Korean War veteran Julius Mianecki, commander of Korean War Veteran Association, thanked donors and county officials for the bench and for honoring veterans.
“I want to thank the county for supporting our organization to place our steel bench in the park honoring the veterans of the Korean War,” he said. “Freedom is not free.”
Kenosha County Executive Samantha Kerkman was amogn those who attended Friday’s event.
“I am just so honored to be here,” Kerkman said. “We are here today to celebrate the three benches that we’re placing for the Korean War Veterans, Paul Fredericksen, and Mary and Sharon. Enjoy this lovely park. ... I hope that this today gives you incentive to come back.”
Kenosha County Veterans Memorial Park, a former gravel quarry, encompasses 335 acres of land on a 39-acre lake. It is in the process of being developed with an emphasis on sustainable living education and recreation.
WATCH NOW: Scenes from Kenosha's 2022 Civic Veterans Parade on July 3
The owner of the proposed cannabis dispensary on the border with Wisconsin said, to be honest, the value of the location is because he knows people will come across the border from Wisconsin, where they cannot buy marijuana legally. “I don’t want to pretend anything else.”
Two years ago today, with Kenosha already in the international spotlight following the shooting of Jacob Blake, two men were shot and killed by Kyle Rittenhouse. Here's a recollection of that night, from someone actually on the ground.
When a gunman shot and killed Racine Police Officer John Hetland three years ago, Gov. Tony Evers called Hetland a hero and ordered flags flown at half-staff statewide in a show of respect. But bills vetoed by the governor and other actions of his have led Hetlands' family to believe Evers' words were hollow. Hetland's parents are ripping the governor in a political advertisement that invokes their son's memory on behalf of Republicans trying to defeat Evers.
Members of the Korean War Veterans Association S.E. Wisconsin Chapter 227 and County Executive Samantha Kerkman pose around the bench that the organization purchased for the Kenosha County Veterans Memorial Park. In back row, from left, are Kerkman, Tom Linden, Jim Drascic and Don Milkie; in the front row, from left, are Bob Blodgett and club Commander Julius Mianecki.
Three benches await dedication at a brief ceremony and luncheon held Friday at the Kenosha County Veterans Memorial Park. Two of the benches were purchased with donations raised by the American Heroes Café at Festival Foods; one in honor of café founders Sharon Janusz and the late Mary Domes, the other in honor of U.S. Air Force veteran Paul Fredericksen, an active Heroes Café member who died earlier this year. The third bench was purchased by the Korean War Veterans Association S.E. Wisconsin Chapter 227.
Kenosha County Executive Samantha Kerkman poses for a photo with Barry Domes on the new bench in honor of Domes late wife, Mary, and Sharon Janusz. Mary Domes and Janusz cofounded the American Heroes Café, which meets each Friday at Festival Foods in Kenosha.
Kenosha County Veterans Services Director Ali Nelson speaks during a Friday event to dedicate three new commemorative benches at the Kenosha County Veterans Memorial Park. Standing beside him are, from left, county Parks Director Matthew Collins, Korean War Veterans Association S.E. Wisconsin Chapter 227 Commander Julius Mianecki and County Executive Samantha Kerkman.
Kenosha County Executive Samantha Kerkman speaks during the Friday dedication of three commemorative benches at the Kenosha County Veterans Memorial Park. Two were donated by the American Heroes Café at Festival Foods in Kenosha while the other was courtesy of the Korean War Veterans Association S.E. Wisconsin Chapter 227.
Korean War Veterans Association S.E. Wisconsin Chapter 227 Commander Julius Mianecki speaks about the bench that his organization donated to the Kenosha County Veterans Memorial Park during a dedication event Friday. Cheering him on are, from left, Anne Wasilevich, veteran support leader at the American Heroes Café at Festival Foods in Kenosha; Kenosha County Parks Director Matthew Collins; and County Executive Samantha Kerkman.
Anne Wasilevich, veteran support leader at the American Heroes Café at Festival Foods in Kenosha, speaks at a Friday dedication of three commemorative benches — two purchased with donations raised by the café — at the Kenosha County Veterans Memorial Park. Standing beside her are, from left, Korean War Veterans Association S.E. Wisconsin Chapter 227 Commander Julius Mianecki, Kenosha County Parks Director Matthew Collins and County Executive Samantha Kerkman.