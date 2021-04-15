New Biergarten season on tap starting Saturday

SOMERS — The Petrifying Springs Biergarten is scheduled to launch its new season with weekly soft openings beginning Saturday, April 17.

Weather permitting, it will be open from noon to 9 p.m. each Saturday and noon to 8 p.m. each Sunday through May 2 at Petrifying Springs Park, with an updated schedule to be announced for thereafter. Full, seven-day-a-week hours are scheduled to begin Memorial Day Weekend.

As in 2020, COVID-19 safety precautions will be in place, including the spacing out and frequent sanitation of tables and the wearing of masks by staff.

“We’re excited to have the biergarten back up and running, and we’re pleased with the efforts they’re making to ensure a safe, fun experience for visitors,” said Kenosha County Parks Director Matthew Collins. “Our parks remain the perfect places for people to get out and get some fresh air during the pandemic, and the biergarten is a great place to stop along the way.”

About the biergarten

Support Local Journalism Your membership makes our reporting possible. {{featured_button_text}}

The biergarten is located near the Highway JR entrance on the south end of Petrifying Springs Park, 5555 Seventh St., just west of UW-Parkside in the Village of Somers.