New Biergarten season on tap starting Saturday

SOMERS — The Petrifying Springs Biergarten is scheduled to launch its new season with weekly soft openings beginning Saturday, April 17.
Weather permitting, it will be open from noon to 9 p.m. each Saturday and noon to 8 p.m. each Sunday through May 2 at Petrifying Springs Park, with an updated schedule to be announced for thereafter. Full, seven-day-a-week hours are scheduled to begin Memorial Day Weekend.
As in 2020, COVID-19 safety precautions will be in place, including the spacing out and frequent sanitation of tables and the wearing of masks by staff.
“We’re excited to have the biergarten back up and running, and we’re pleased with the efforts they’re making to ensure a safe, fun experience for visitors,” said Kenosha County Parks Director Matthew Collins. “Our parks remain the perfect places for people to get out and get some fresh air during the pandemic, and the biergarten is a great place to stop along the way.”
About the biergarten
The biergarten is located near the Highway JR entrance on the south end of Petrifying Springs Park, 5555 Seventh St., just west of UW-Parkside in the Village of Somers.
Established in 2017, the biergarten operates in a public-private partnership between Kenosha County and Petrifying Springs Biergarten LLC.
As part of this arrangement, a portion of the biergarten’s revenue is returned to the county to fund park improvements.
The biergarten offers an authentic, German-style experience, with a menu that includes imported and local beers, nonalcoholic beverages, sausages and soft pretzels, and other snacks. Regular activities include kickball leagues, live music and family days.
“We couldn’t be happier to get an early jump start on the season,” said Mike Grab, co-owner of the biergarten. “Some old events will return, with a few new ones to keep an eye out for. The biergarten will also start construction on a covered stage area thanks in part to one of our gracious customers. We look forward to continuing our successful partnership with the county and community for years to come.”
More details about the biergarten’s business hours, menu selections and activity schedules are available on the Petrifying Springs Biergarten website at www.petsbiergarten.com, Facebook page at https://www.facebook.com/petsbiergarten or by downloading the Petrifying Springs Biergarten smartphone app.