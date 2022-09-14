New bleachers to be installed at Wilmot Raceway

WILMOT — The Kenosha County Fair grandstand bleachers will receive an update for the first time in almost 30 years, with completely new bleachers being installed.

Fairgrounds staff started work on the project on Tuesday after the weekend’s heavy rains delayed the project on Monday.

“It’s exciting because there’s gonna be changes to them,” Wilmot Raceway announcer Mike Babicz. The dirt track and bleachers are located on the Wilmot Fairgounds.

Currently, the bleachers can hold between 5,500 and 7,500 people, County Fair board member Chris Klemko said. These numbers will decrease to around 5,100, but the new bleachers will also include more handicap-accessible seating, increasing to 32 seats. The bleachers will also have aluminum back rests.

“It’s quite the upgrade,” Klemko said.

The bleacher remodel plan started about a year ago. Weather permitting, Klemko said they hope to have the new bleachers done in about three months.

Originally, the racetrack was on Wilmot Union High School’s grounds with the football field in the middle of it, starting in 1951, Babicz said. Twenty years later, Wilmot Raceway moved the track to where it is today, bringing the original bleachers along with it.

“The original bleachers that came from there came over here, but there was only seating for around 2,000 at that time, so they did some expansion,” Babicz said.

The most recent renovations on the bleachers took placed in 1993, he said. Staff replaced wood, re-galvanized the metal and added onto the bleachers.

The company installing the new bleachers is set to start installation in two weeks. In addition to the new bleachers, the scoring tower will be expanded and there will be work done on the infield, Babicz said.

“So that’s going to be exciting for fans,” he said. “This is a major project. Obviously, it’s going to help not only the racetrack when we race, but any other f Kenosha County Fair grandstand events they have.”

Babicz said he found out early in the Raceway season about the plans to renovate the bleachers and started teasing crowds about a “major change” coming at races.

“Especially during the fair, I said, ‘Well, you know, if you look down at where you’re sitting, next year it’s going to be gone,’” Babicz said. “The response from the crowd was good. A lot of clapping, a lot of cheering.”