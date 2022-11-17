New Breed Furniture: luxury manufacturing hidden away in Kenosha

Tucked away in the Brass neighborhood by the train tracks at 6112 14th Ave., sits New Breed Furniture. While an unassuming building from the outside, the workshop inside is filled with hundreds of pieces of wood panels, planks and pillars, whether stacked against the walls or sitting on tables.

A wild assortment of woodworking equipment, ranging from a Japanese pull saw to drill presses, sit around the room, enough tools for a small army of woodworkers. For the time being, it’s just John Lindsay, the luxury furniture company’s founder and owner.

Lindsay sports a well-trimmed beard with some speckling of gray, the only clue that the man, who looks to be in his late 30s, is actually in his early 50s.

He is a self-described “one-man army,” designing, building and selling his own furniture; high-end and elegant solid-wood pieces that currently sit in hotels and corporate headquarters around the country.

“It appeals to everyone, young and old,” Lindsay said. “There’s the handcraft, everything’s artisanal. Then there’s a certain sculptural element to it.”

The pieces are expensive, with even the cheapest desk going for just over $1,200, but Lindsay said his business was a response to today’s culture of low-quality, disposable furniture. He wanted to make furniture, Lindsay said, that people’s grandchildren would fight over generations from now.

The name “New Breed,” much like his furniture pieces, harken back to woodworking history. After the Second World War, Lindsay said that Japanese architects and designers who adopted western styles and construction techniques called themselves the “new breed.”

“The greatest woodworking tradition in human history got wiped off the map because they adopted Western technology,” Lindsay said. “So I took that name and flipped it on its head. I try to represent this ancient craft in a world of veneer technology and fake manufacturing.”

Unified theme

While pieces may vary, they all share a design theme that unifies his more than 300 different chairs, desks, tables, shelves and more. Almost exclusively all-wood construction, the designs harken back to the stylings of Frank Lloyd Wright.

That’s an observation Lindsay doesn’t shy away from.

In the mid-1990s, Lindsay was just out of college, with his construction company in Chicago. Raised in a white-collar neighborhood, he had gained an appreciation for working with his hands as a teenager while in a construction company renovating Victorian houses.

“I got the bug in high school,” Lindsay said. “When I got out of college, I had the opportunity to go into film, which was my major, but the idea of being a grip making minimum wage didn’t appeal to me.”

At the time, the Kelmscott Gallery, 4611 N. Lincoln Ave., displayed original Wright furniture pieces in an invitation-only showroom. Lindsay rang the doorbell, armed with pencil and paper, hoping to sketch a particular desk he “just need to possess,” and reproduce himself

The gallery owner took interest in Lindsay.

“He asked me if I was an architect, I said no, I was a woodworker,” Lindsay recalled. “Which wasn’t really true. I was a carpenter.”

The white lie would pay off, however.

“He said, ‘Well, would you be interested in working with me on some stuff,’” Lindsay said. “And in a very short period of time, I started doing reproduction furniture for him.”

Lindsay would become part of the Frank Lloyd Wright Conservancy Team, getting his hands on hundreds of original pieces and getting private tours of Wright buildings.

“And the thing that I learned was, I could do it myself,” Lindsay said. “The thing about prairie furniture is a lot of it was built not by furniture makers but by carpenters. A lot of it is very roughly made, and it gave me permission to be a furniture maker.”

He was making exorbitant amounts of money for a 20-year-old, but during one weekend of events held at Wright homes across the Chicagoland area, Lindsay said he realized he needed to move on.

“There I was, hobnobbing, meeting all these clients, getting all this work, and I got this very strong sense,” Lindsay said. “I don’t believe in ghosts. But I got this weird sense that Frank Lloyd Wright himself was telling me that, ‘OK, you’ve cut your teeth, you’ve learned your craft, you’ve studied at the foot of the master, now it’s time for you to do your own thing.”

His journey to the workshop in Kenosha would be a bumpy one, however. The September 11 attacks would decimate the luxury furniture industry. Lindsay, with a third child on the way and medical bills from his son’s autism diagnosis, abandoned his plans of becoming an artist, moving to Kenosha for the lower-cost of living and more affordable healthcare. He would commute to Chicago for his day job for the next nine years, working small projects on the side.

Then, Alessandro Paradiso, an adjunct professor at the Illinois Institute of Technology and Lindsay’s unofficial mentor, approached him about starting a furniture business together.

After early initial success, including major projects with three corporations, Lindsay said he decided to take a chance on the business, quitting his day job and going full-time in 2010.

“I decided it was time to jump into the abyss and go after my dream,” Lindsay said.

It’s been feast or famine since then, Lindsay admitted. His most recent major project, an $800,000 job for furnishing a hotel, was another in a long line of big potential breaks.

But as he returned to Kenosha after working out the deal, the pandemic shutdowns began, and wood costs quadrupled. By the end of the project, Lindsay said he just broke even, financially speaking.

“That’s a theme throughout my career,” Lindsay said. “I’ve gotten to work with some of the best designers in the world, I’ve gotten to do amazing high end work. But then there’s the economy, the pandemic, all these things.”

The roughly 30 additional workers he took on during the project are gone for the time being, and Lindsay said for now he’s kept busy by the online store, with the website driving about $100,000 worth of sales alone.

“It’s keeping the bills paid,” Lindsay said. “I’m enjoying the simpler lifestyle.”

For now, Lindsay said he was in an “incubation period,” polishing the existing designs. That isn’t to say he’d turn down a project if it presented itself, however.

“You’re talking to a scrapper, someone who’s really struggled and fought the good fight, and is continuing to fight the food fight to stay relevant and alive,” Lindsay said.