New Carthage College building expected to be completed by May

SOMERS — The final stage of approvals for a new Carthage College Facilities Operations building went before the Somers Village Board Tuesday evening, marking another step for the project which was first pitched in May.

The over 17,000-square-foot building, to be located on 17th Street east of Sheridan Road, will house various grounds and facilities equipment, as well as a tool and machine shop, school vehicles, the central receiving and mail room and additional storage. The total project is estimated to cost $3.95 million.

David Timmerman, provost and chief academic officer at Carthage, said they had been working on the project for some time, and all that was left were the “last steps.”

“We’re ready to go,” Timmerman said.

As of now, Timmerman said they expect the Facilities Operations building to be completed by May. The new building will open up space in Lentz Hall on campus, allowing the school to expand its engineering program by adding new classrooms, labs and offices.

With the number of first-year engineering students having doubled this year, the changes at Lentz Hall are much needed, and the work is expected to be completed for Fall 2023 students, Timmerman said.

“We’re not going to wait until the facilities building is done to start that project,” Timmerman said.

Initial plans had the Facilities Operations building sitting at the intersection of 17th Street and Sheridan Road, a parcel of land owned by a billboard company, however it was later shifted slightly east, requiring the demolition of several residential homes.

Four houses, 819 and 815, which are in the same building, 809, 803 and 729 17th St. will all be demolished. Three of the houses were already owned by Carthage, sometimes used to house students or staff, while the fourth was purchased from the owner.

The new plan includes seven surface parking spaces. Additional parking will be available at the adjacent parking lot south of the new building. The total development area will be more than 43,000-square-feet, with 17,549-square-feet consisting of open green space and 27,451 square feet of impervious surfaces.