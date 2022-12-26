 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
New City of Kenosha tire disposal procedure requires disposal tickets

The City of Kenosha has a new procedure for vehicle tire drop-off or curbside collection, which will go into effect on Tuesday, Jan. 3.

Citizens must purchase a $2 ticket for each tire (limit of four tires per person per day) on the city website www.kenosha.org/departments/public-works/waste-recycling.

Tickets may be redeemed with the purchase receipt at the bulk and recycling drop-off site, 1001 50th St. The receipts may be printed or shown on a device.

Vehicle tires may be dropped off at the site on Tuesdays and Thursdays from 9:30 a.m. to 2:30 p.m. and on Saturdays from 8 a.m. to 1 p.m. (except holidays).

Rims may be left on the tires.

Alternatively, people may purchase the tire disposal ticket online; then call the Department of Public Works at 262-653-4050 to schedule a curbside collection of tires. They will need to give the receipt number for the tire disposal ticket when scheduling the pickup.

Curbside pickups must be scheduled at least 24 hours in advance of regular waste collections days.

