New City of Kenosha tire disposal procedure requires disposal tickets

The City of Kenosha has a new procedure for vehicle tire drop-off or curbside collection, which will go into effect on Tuesday, Jan. 3.
Citizens must purchase a $2 ticket for each tire (limit of four tires per person per day) on the city website
www.kenosha.org/departments/public-works/waste-recycling.
Tickets may be redeemed with the purchase receipt at the bulk and recycling drop-off site, 1001 50th St. The receipts may be printed or shown on a device.
Vehicle tires may be dropped off at the site on Tuesdays and Thursdays from 9:30 a.m. to 2:30 p.m. and on Saturdays from 8 a.m. to 1 p.m. (except holidays).
Rims may be left on the tires.
Alternatively, people may purchase the tire disposal ticket online; then call the Department of Public Works at 262-653-4050 to schedule a curbside collection of tires. They will need to give the receipt number for the tire disposal ticket when scheduling the pickup.
Curbside pickups must be scheduled at least 24 hours in advance of regular waste collections days.
IN PHOTOS: Check out the images as thousands attend Kenosha's Lightin' Up celebration Downtown
Lightin’ Up Celebration
Patrons turn to view the lit Christmas tree during the Lightin’ Up celebration Downtown on Friday.
KENOSHA NEWS PHOTO BY SEAN KRAJACIC
Lightin’ Up Celebration
President of the City Council Rocco LaMacchia, left, Santa Claus, center, and Mrs. Claus reach to light the city's Christmas tree during the Lightin’ Up celebration Downtown on Friday, Nov. 25, 2022.
KENOSHA NEWS PHOTO BY SEAN KRAJACIC
Lightin’ Up Celebration
Miss Kenosha 2022 Jenna Zeihen sings with children on the stage during the Lightin’ Up celebration Downtown on Friday.
KENOSHA NEWS PHOTO BY SEAN KRAJACIC
Lightin’ Up Celebration
Santa Claus makes his way to the stage at Fountain Plaza, west of the Kenosha Public Museum, during the Lightin’ Up celebration Downtown on Friday. Thousands of area residents descended upon Downtown Kenosha to witness the lighting of the city's 35-foot-tall Christmas tree and enjoy the high-energy holiday festivities during the annual elebration Friday evening.
KENOSHA NEWS PHOTO BY SEAN KRAJACIC
Lightin’ Up Celebration
A group gathers to light the Christmas tree in Friendship Park during the Lightin’ Up celebration Downtown on Friday.
KENOSHA NEWS PHOTO BY SEAN KRAJACIC
Lightin’ Up Celebration
Dan Cunegin sells holiday toys during the Lightin’ Up celebration Downtown on Friday,.
KENOSHA NEWS PHOTO BY SEAN KRAJACIC
Lightin’ Up Celebration
Miss Kenosha 2022 Jenna Zeihen sings during the Lightin’ Up celebration Downtown on Friday.
KENOSHA NEWS PHOTO BY SEAN KRAJACIC
Lightin’ Up Celebration
Remy LeRoy, 7, left, and her brother Kellen, 3, right, talk with Santa at the Rhode Center for the Arts during the Lightin’ Up celebration Downtown on Friday evening.
KENOSHA NEWS PHOTO BY SEAN KRAJACIC
Lightin’ Up Celebration
Those Funny Little People entertain the crowd during the Lightin’ Up celebration Downtown on Friday, Nov. 25, 2022.
KENOSHA NEWS PHOTO BY SEAN KRAJACIC
Lightin’ Up Celebration
One of the members of Those Funny Little People, left, says hello to Hazel Beutner, 1, and her mom, Ariel, during the Lightin’ Up celebration Downtown on Friday.
KENOSHA NEWS PHOTO BY SEAN KRAJACIC
Lightin’ Up Celebration
Josiah Gibson, 2, and his grandmother, Kimberly Dill, sing and dance along to the Harmonix during the Lightin’ Up celebration Downtown on Friday.
KENOSHA NEWS PHOTO BY SEAN KRAJACIC
