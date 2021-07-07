New community group launches violence interruption initiative

The program builds on similar efforts in Chicago, Madison and Milwaukee. Muab-El was one of the organizers of the Madison program.

Organizers said their mission is to develop and train leaders to mediate in situations that could lead to violence, with the dual aim of improving community safety and keeping people out of the criminal justice system through a program they are calling the Kenosha Alternative Policing Strategy.

About 20 members have gone through training in conflict mediation and community building to become peer support coaches.

Mediating situations

Bennett said the coaches’ goal will be to mediate situations before they become violent. Many of violent episodes in the city have begun with a war of words, often on social media, or disputes over money or relationships. Bennett said when a coach learns of a dispute where there is a fear of escalation, they will meet with one of the people involved and try to set up a meeting to talk through the problems.

“We would see if we could come up with a meeting to have both parties at the table and come up with a compromise to squash that beef,” Bennett said. “It’s about changing the narrative so we can do this peacefully.”

