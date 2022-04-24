New County Executive Samantha Kerkman looks ahead as she begins her administration

Samantha Kerkman is listening.

The newly elected Kenosha County executive was sworn in on Monday, the fifth elected official to hold the office.

Kerkman, 48, was elected on April 5, succeeding Jim Kreuser, who has retired.

A resident of Salem Lakes, she served as a representative to the state Assembly beginning in 2001, first in the 66th District, and most recently in the 61st District, which includes most of Kenosha County outside the City of Kenosha, the east end of Somers and the Town of Wheatland.

On her first full day on the job, Kerkman emphasized the importance of listening and building relationships throughout the county.

“Listening is a top priority,” she said. “You learn sometimes more by listening and trying to come up with solutions for whatever by hearing what the problem is.”

She said she chose to run for county executive after her long run at the state level because “it’s about coming home and using the experience that I have gained over the last 22 years.”

Kerkman feels the shift from Madison to Kenosha County will be about continuing a seamless transition of public service.

“So many times state and local government intersects on issues from roads to county services,” she said.“I will be applying the knowledge I had from Madison and bringing it to the local level.”

Getting ready

In preparation for taking office, Kerkman says she met with many department heads to get a lay of the land.

“I already know a lot of them so it’s about getting more into detail about what they do and how their operations work regarding communications with the county executive going forward,” she said.

On her first day in office she stopped into the Kenosha County office and met with Matt Collins, director of Kenosha County Parks, and attended the memorial service for Det. Jeffrey Bliss, who died April 11.

Capping off her day she attended the seating of new members of the County Board at its Tuesday evening meeting.

Looking ahead

Kerkman said her priorities for the coming term include public safety, infrastructure, housing and workforce development.

“Public safety is the biggest thing I have heard about in the past few months, especially high-speed chases and speeding in general. I want to work with our law enforcement partners including the current and future sheriff and chiefs of police throughout the county.”

Regarding infrastructure, she noted that, although this year’s projects are already underway, she hopes to communicate with constituents about what’s happening and how to navigate through the challenges of the “orange barrel season.”

Kerkman said she has begun discussions with local businesses and Job Center administrators about employment issues in Kenosha County.

“Employment is still very low and the solution is about working together,” she said. “We will be asking our state partners about what they are seeing around the state with regards to unemployment trends.”

“We also want to look for ways to keep Kenosha County residents from ‘going south’ for job opportunities,” she said.

Having adequate housing for Kenosha County employees is also a priority, she said. “We need to get more shovel-ready projects underway.”

Current projects

Kerkman is also forward-looking to country projects already in the works, particularly the relocation of the Kenosha County Human Services Department and the Job Center to Sun Plaza on 52nd Street.

“This is something we will be working on with the team over there. Questions to address will include, ‘How will it look?’ ‘How will people access services over there, especially those in some of the most challenging neighborhoods in the county?’”

Other in-the-works projects include the Racial and Ethnic Equity Commission and the development of county parks.

“The Racial and Ethnic Equity Commission is moving forward and we plan to work with commission members on recommendations they bring forth to the county board,” she said.

As for parks, Kerkman said, “We want to highlight the work being done by bringing people out to the parks.”

She said she plans to work with county executives in communities that border Kenosha County as well. “Jim (Kreuser) left a path for us to continue those relationships going forward.”

“There’s great economic development going on right now, so how can we complement that with things that the county does and the services it provides?”

Challenges

One of the challenges of overseeing the county is balancing the need of communities that want to preserve a rural way of life with the need for growth and development.

“Some areas that are rural may want to stay rural but there might be other areas that want to grow their workforce and housing. It’s about outreach with local leaders of each community,” she said.

Building relationships

Whether it’s networking with law enforcement or County Board members, Kerkman’s plan for accomplishing things is to build relationships.

“There are many things I’d like to do working with different groups going forward,” she said. “There’s a lot of work to do and we need to work together.”

Asking questions is one way forward, she said. “I’m not shy about picking up the phone and asking somebody. I will pick up the phone; if there’s a problem we need to solve it.”

Regarding the future, Kerkman said, “I’m excited about the next four years. There is so much you can do at the county level and in a short time you can affect change quickly.”

Describing her leadership skills, she said, “I’m very easy-going but I take this role very seriously.”

Meeting residents

Kerkman said she is looking forward to meeting residents throughout the county. “I spoke with Matt (Collins) about doing outreach in different ways. Maybe taking a walk in the park on a Saturday morning. We might call it ‘Saturdays with Sam in the Park.’”

She hopes to make appearances at many of Kenosha’s summer events as well, like the County Fair and farmers markets Downtown and in the county. “You will see me out and about.”

She’s also open to fielding constituents’ questions and concerns by appointment in her Downtown office. To accommodate west-county residents she says she has requested an office in the County Building on Highway 50.

But listening still come first, she said. “It is important for me to be out there listening. People are quick to give opinions so that’s why I need to listen.”

