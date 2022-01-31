New COVID-19 testing sites opened in city, testing extended in Trevor

Two new COVID-19 testing sites are open in Kenosha and the Wisconsin National Guard announced it will extend testing through February in Trevor.

“Getting tested is still an important tool for people who believe they might have COVID-19 or were exposed to someone with it, and we encourage people to take advantage of the opportunities that are out there,” said Kenosha County Health Director Jen Freiheit.

New City Testing Sites

The new testing site opened Monday at 3536 52nd St. in Kenosha, is scheduled to be open six days a week. The site was made possible through a partnership between the Kenosha County Health Equity Task Force, Kenosha Human Development Services, Inc. and Summit Clinical Labs.

Walk-in appointments are available from 8 a.m. to 4 p.m. Monday through Friday and from 8 a.m. to 11 a.m. on Saturday. According to Summit Clinical Labs, test results are available within 24-hours.

Additionally beginning Wednesday, Fitchburg Family Pharmacy will offer free, drive-up testing from 9 a.m. to 5 p.m. on Wednesdays and from 9 a.m. to 1 p.m. on Saturdays at the soon-to-open new Lou Perrine’s location, 8004 22nd Ave.

Online registration is required at whatagreatpharmacy.com. (Click on “Free COVID Testing” and then on the “COVID TESTING QR CODE” button to complete a screening questionnaire and receive a QR code to show at the testing site.)

Trevor testing site

The Wisconsin National Guard will continue to offer free, drive-through COVID testing at Salem Lakes Fire and Rescue Station. No. 1, 11252 254th Ct., in Trevor, through February. It had been set to cease operation there at the end of January.

Testing is now scheduled to be conducted at the Trevor location from 10 a.m. to 4 p.m. on Wednesdays and Fridays.

No appointment is needed. However, preregistration, is strongly recommended at https://register.covidconnect.wi.gov/en-US/.

Increased demand

The continuation of the Trevor location comes at a time of heightened infection at Salem School, which recently triggered a move to advanced protocols that include a mask mandate.

This “Red Protocol Level” will be in effect through Friday, Feb. 4, at which time the school reevaluate the rules.

“We are pleased that the National Guard is able to continue offering twice-weekly testing at Salem Lakes Fire Station 1, and that there are now also these new opportunities — six days a week at Kenosha Human Development Services and twice a week at Lou Perrine’s,” Freiheit said. “Many of these efforts are the result of community partnerships, and we’re grateful to those who have stepped forward to offer this service to the community.”

Additional resources

A full list of public COVID-19 testing centers in and around Kenosha County is updated regularly and is available online at https://www.kenoshacounty.org/2058/COVID-19-Testing-Locations.

Information on where to obtain a COVID-19 vaccine or booster can be found online at https://kenosha-county-covid-19-response-kenoshacounty.hub.arcgis.com/.

