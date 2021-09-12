New details emerge on planned overhaul of former Kmart building

Plans announced in April

In April, the prospect of converting the former Kmart into a self-storage facility first surfaced. At the time, an affiliate of Hoffman Estates, Ill.-based Transformco — the company that bought Kmart and sibling retailer Sears out of bankruptcy in 2019 — submitted a revised certified survey map for the entire property.

TF Kenosha LLC, the Transformco affiliate, has indicated it is in the process of selling the former Kmart building to Oak Brook, Ill.-based Inland Real Estate Acquisitions.

Support Local Journalism Your membership makes our reporting possible. {{featured_button_text}}

Echoing comments first aired in April, commissioners questioned the rationale of opening a self-storage facility at the Kmart site when a similar business from UHaul operates out of the former Walmart to the west.

Mackay, however, said Devon would complement — not compete — with the nearby U-Haul. He said the two companies target different customers, with U-Haul geared more toward truck and trailer drivers and Devon serving personal homeowners.

“We’re not necessarily comparing apples to apples,” Mackay said. “We’re well capitalized. We’re willing to come in here and be good neighbors.”