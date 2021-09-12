New details emerge on planned overhaul of former Kmart building

A dormant big box retail building once known for blue light specials is set to transition into an indoor self-storage facility, based on recently submitted details.
Devon Self Storage, a business with roots stretching back to 1983, has announced plans of filling the hulking building Kmart vacated in early 2020 at 4100 52nd St.
Company representatives went before the Kenosha Plan Commission on Thursday and received approval for the plans at the initial hearing. A second, and final, hearing is expecting to take place in October before commissioners give a final vote to the plans.
While the existing building will remain, company representatives have pledged major modifications to the exterior of the 1970s-era structure, as well as sizable landscaping enhancements designed to break up the sprawling asphalt that has made up the parking lot.
According to details submitted to city officials, Devon plans to house 848 storage units within the climate-controlled facility. The company plans a drive-through feature for customers looking to load or unload items at different access points on the property.
“We feel that this is a good location for our operation,” said Greg Mackay, vice president of acquisitions with Devon. “We’re looking to be long-term neighbors. We’re not here for a quick flip.”
Plans announced in April
In April, the prospect of converting the former Kmart into a self-storage facility first surfaced. At the time, an affiliate of Hoffman Estates, Ill.-based Transformco — the company that bought Kmart and sibling retailer Sears out of bankruptcy in 2019 — submitted a revised certified survey map for the entire property.
TF Kenosha LLC, the Transformco affiliate, has indicated it is in the process of selling the former Kmart building to Oak Brook, Ill.-based Inland Real Estate Acquisitions.
Echoing comments first aired in April, commissioners questioned the rationale of opening a self-storage facility at the Kmart site when a similar business from UHaul operates out of the former Walmart to the west.
Mackay, however, said Devon would complement — not compete — with the nearby U-Haul. He said the two companies target different customers, with U-Haul geared more toward truck and trailer drivers and Devon serving personal homeowners.
“We’re not necessarily comparing apples to apples,” Mackay said. “We’re well capitalized. We’re willing to come in here and be good neighbors.”
Speaking to pandemic-era changes that prompted homeowners to convert rooms into dedicated workspaces and seeking another means of storing items, Mackay said, “Our industry has kind of flourished because of COVID.”
Auto center eyed for Blockbuster site
In other business Thursday, the Plan Commission gave tentative approval to the planned conversion of the former Blockbuster Video building at 4728 75th St. into a used auto dealership.
RAP Properties Auto Sales has submitted application materials to the city for the change, which includes façade changes to the exterior of the building.
Commissioners could issue a final vote on the plans at a meeting in October when a second public hearing is held.