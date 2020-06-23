New development moves forward in Pleasant Prairie

× Loading&hellp; {{title}} {{start_at_rate}} {{format_dollars}} {{start_price}} {{format_cents}} {{term}} {{promotional_format_dollars}}{{promotional_price}}{{promotional_format_cents}} {{term}}

PLEASANT PRAIRIE — After a lengthy discussion Monday night, the Plan Commission gave first approvals for new twin houses.

The commission unanimously approved the first two steps for the development of 18 single-family lots with nine two-family buildings to be known as The Summit at Bain Station in the Prairie Ridge Subdivision.

Approved was the comprehensive plan amendment for the vacant 7.14-acre site, along with conceptual plan, which came on the heels of a public hearing. Community Development Director Jean Werbie-Harris said several more steps remain before the plan leads to the new development.

“They need to come back for preliminary plat to go through design illustrations, then engineering, then final plat,” she said. “There’s at least two, three or four more public hearings. We’ll also need to do a rezoning. We’ll be notifying the neighbors throughout the process to get them to understand exactly what the developer is proposing to do.”

New housing concept

Prior to those approvals, the commission unanimously approved a change to the village zoning ordinance to allow for twin houses within the village.