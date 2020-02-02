New director: Miss Kenosha Pageant looking good

When we talked with Tori Bogren before the 2019 Miss Kenosha Pageant, she was busy helping to organize the event with longtime pageant director — and former Miss Kenosha and Miss Wisconsin — Joya Santarelli.

At that time, Bogren joked she was "in training to be Joya.”

Consider her training complete.

This year, Borgren has taken over as director of the local event, which is a full-blown production show.

"Joya (Santarelli) asked me to take it over, and I agreed," said Bogren who, when we met last week, was battling a cold (not uncommon for a second grade teacher at this time of year).

"I just couldn't let the pageant fade away," Bogren said. "I want to uphold the dignity and tradition of the event. I can't replace Joya, but I will do my best to carry on her legacy."

Lucky for Bogren, the Kenosha competition has a sterling reputation.

"It's the best pageant in the state," she said. "It's a friendly competition with a lot of support for all the candidates. Joya always helped everyone and made it fun for the contestants. That’s part of the reason I wanted to help; I want to be someone’s Joya.”