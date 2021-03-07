New Downtown parking structure opens Monday

The city's long-awaited opening of its new Downtown parking structure will happen Monday morning.

According to a press release issued by the city late Friday, the public can start filling the structure located along Eighth Avenue between 56th and 57th streets, at 8 a.m.

The entrance will be along Eighth Avenue. Parking within the structure is free, and no overnight parking is allowed between 3 and 5 a.m.

Automatic gates are activated as vehicles enter or exit the garage to provide access control for vehicles entering and exiting, and also for pedestrian safety, the release states.

The public can park on levels one through four. The fifth level will be closed through the winter months and is expected to open in the spring. Work will continue within the structure, with some areas restricted during the spring to allow for work to be completed.

Also planned for the spring is the resurfacing of Eighth Avenue from 56th to 57th streets.