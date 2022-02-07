New electric vehicle charging station quietly up and running in Downtown Kenosha parking structure

Drivers of electric and hybrid vehicles can now charge them in Kenosha's Downtown parking ramp.

The EV charging station quietly opened earlier this year inside the city-owned structure at Eighth Avenue between 56th and 57th streets and is located on the first level at the northeast corner of the structure. On Thursday, the single JuiceBar charging station was temporarily out of order due to broken signage, which city work crews reinstalled allowing for re-opening on Monday. The Downtown location is the first charging station "operational under the umbrella of the city," said Transit Director Nelson Ogbuagu.

According to chargehub.com, which tracks available EV charging stations nationally, Kenosha County has at least nine such stations, with one currently offline. The Downtown parking structure, however, isn't among those mapped, yet.

In mid-November, the Kenosha City Council approved a yearlong contract that commenced Dec. 1 with JuiceBar, which administers the AmpUp software network, however, the station did not open right away.

According to Ogbuagu, users pay $1.50 per hour to charge their vehicles. JuiceBar is also assessing an 11 to 14 percent fee depending on the usage. Most users will download AmpUp’s app to find charging stations available in the area and be able to pay the fees using the app. Users will be limited to charging for up to two hours and violators will face fines, according to a sign at the site.

The wattage cost is .132 cents per hour, which is subject to change in accordance with We Energies rate changes. The charging station machine uses about 7.5 kilowatts, or about 99 cents per hour. The average hourly electrical charge is equivalent to about 25 miles.

The Downtown charging station is a Level 2 site, meaning it electrically charges vehicles at rate of about 12-80 miles per hour and is the most common charging station available, according to EV Connect, an industry online publication. Level 1 chargers are the slowest taking a day or two to fully charge a vehicle, while Level 3, the fastest, can often charge at speeds of up to 20 miles in a minute depending on the vehicle and adapter.

Under the contract, the city pays JuiceBar $372 for the first year, which includes a $180 activation fee, and $192 for the licensed use of the proprietary sim card and software administration.

The city has the option of renewing the contract for up to two more years at cost of $192 per year. If the current station is successful and with the hardware, already in place, the city could opt to install an adjacent machine.

The electric vehicle charging station came as part of the bid package on construction costs associated with the $8.4 million parking structure. The parking ramp opened in March last year with more than 360 spaces.

