New felony charges, including false imprisonment, filed against Kenosha man

A 20-year-old Kenosha man who faces six pending felony charges from 2020 has been charged with five new criminal counts that stem from a Nov. 11 incident.

In the new case against Michael A. Aitken, of the 9000 block of Sheridan Road, he is charged with two felony counts each of false imprisonment and bail jumping and one misdemeanor count of battery.

Aitken is free on a $10,000 cash bond in that case. He waived his right to a preliminary hearing Nov. 19, pleaded not guilty and is due back in Kenosha County Circuit Court on Jan. 20 for a final pre-trial hearing before Judge Gerald T. Dougvillo.

If convicted of all four felonies, Aitken faces a total of 12 years in prison and a $40,000 fine, along with a possible 12 years of extended supervision.

Aitken also is charged with two felony counts each of third-degree sexual assault and exposing genitals, along with two misdemeanor counts of sexual intercourse with a child after a Nov. 2, 2020, incident in the Village of Paddock Lake.

The felony counts in that case carry a possible prison term of 13 years of initial confinement, followed by a possible 14 years of extended supervision and a total fine of $70,000.

Court records indicate that Aitken posted a $5,000 bond in March. He has a final pre-trial hearing also in that case Jan. 20.

According to the criminal complaint in that most recent case, a Kenosha Police officer responded to a city residence, where she met with a woman who stated Aitken had hit her. The woman stated she had been in Aitken’s vehicle when the two began to argue. When she tried to leave the vehicle, the defendant allegedly stopped her.

Aitken then allegedly reached over and grabbed the woman’s arm, leaned all of his weight on it and closed the door so she could not leave, the complaint states. At one point, he allegedly climbed into the passenger seat and got on top of her, kneeled on her thighs and held her down with both of his hands on her shoulders.

The complaint states that a police car drove by as the argument was happening, and the defendant stated he was “afraid he would get into trouble because he had been drinking and was driving.” As Aitken drove away, he was pulled over, and the woman stated she didn’t tell police what hat happened because she was afraid of what Aitken may do to her.

After police left, the woman stated that Aitken began to yell at her again, and stopped her from leaving before he let her go. When the victim tried to retrieve her keys and phone, he allegedly exited the vehicle and grabbed her from behind. After she started yelling for help, he let her go, the complaint states.

In the sexual-assault case against the defendant, he is accused of forcing a 16-year-old girl to have sexual intercourse twice in the span of about eight hours in November of 2020. The victim told police the intercourse was not consensual, the complaint states.

