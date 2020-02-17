New food pantry to open at Shalom Center

Thursday is Homecoming Day at the Shalom Center.
That is the day that the Shalom Center will celebrate the opening of its new food pantry at 4314 39th Ave.
“For the first time in the history of the Shalom Center, all of its programs will be under one roof,” said Tamarra Coleman, Shalom Center executive director.
To commemorate this milestone, the event has been tagged “One, Roof, One Family, One Home, Our Shalom Homecoming.”
The day will begin with a ribbon-cutting ceremony at 10:30 a.m. followed by a tour of the new food pantry. Several elected officials plan to attend the event, Coleman said.
The new food pantry will open to clients beginning on March 2.
For Shalom Center staff and supporters, being able to offer all of its programs in one location is big, Coleman said.
The Shalom Center got its start in 1986 with the establishment of a soup kitchen in the former Deming School. While many services were added there, others, including the food pantry and the Interfaith Nightly Network Shelter, were hosted at multiple sites.
With community donations, the Shalom Center purchased the former ATC Leasing building at 4314 39th Ave., moving the INNS and soup kitchen programs to the site in 2017.
To relocate the food pantry, an additional 10,000 square feet of the west side of the building has been renovated to accommodate a warehouse and “shopping” space.
The renovations were made possible by an anonymous donor, report Shalom Center staff.
Having a donor foot the bill for the upgrade takes a financial burden off of the Shalom Center, Coleman said.
“It’s been a blessing to be able to do this and not affect the rest of our programming and daily operations.”
The current food pantry at 8043 Sheridan Road will remain open to clients until Feb. 28.
The food pantry operates as a once-a-month food resource. Kenosha County residents access the pantry with a valid ID and a piece of mail that confirms their address within last 30 days, Coleman said.
The new food pantry will continue offering sessions Mondays, Wednesdays and Fridays, Coleman said. As a new initiative, Tuesdays and Thursdays will be set aside especially for veterans, she said.
“Services at the new location will not be different; the idea is to get all services under one roof so we can maximize staffing and volunteer time,” Coleman said.
“We will remain a self-select food pantry, which means clients will be able to make their selections from each food group, based on health guidelines by MyPlate (www.choosemyplate.gov),” Coleman said.
Geographically, the new pantry also makes sense, observed Coleman.
“The Wilson Heights area is a food desert; we are happy to bring some much needed food to this community,” she said.