New food pantry to open at Shalom Center

To relocate the food pantry, an additional 10,000 square feet of the west side of the building has been renovated to accommodate a warehouse and “shopping” space.

The renovations were made possible by an anonymous donor, report Shalom Center staff.

Having a donor foot the bill for the upgrade takes a financial burden off of the Shalom Center, Coleman said.

“It’s been a blessing to be able to do this and not affect the rest of our programming and daily operations.”

The current food pantry at 8043 Sheridan Road will remain open to clients until Feb. 28.

The food pantry operates as a once-a-month food resource. Kenosha County residents access the pantry with a valid ID and a piece of mail that confirms their address within last 30 days, Coleman said.

The new food pantry will continue offering sessions Mondays, Wednesdays and Fridays, Coleman said. As a new initiative, Tuesdays and Thursdays will be set aside especially for veterans, she said.

“Services at the new location will not be different; the idea is to get all services under one roof so we can maximize staffing and volunteer time,” Coleman said.