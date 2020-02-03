New GOP sexual assault kit proposal could put effort in peril

The new Republican bill, which some Democrats have already criticized as a political stunt, would impose more compressed timelines for processing sexual assault kits.

The bill also includes proposals attractive to Republican voters, targeting immigrants in the country illegally and expanding access to parental choice programs for students.

It also would require the Department of Justice to provide reports to the Legislature each year, allow victims to anonymously track their sexual assault kits and provide them the right to have evidence tested within 90 days and be notified 60 days before evidence was destroyed.

Sanfelippo said the requirements in the new bill, which he views as more comprehensive, are key to his support.

“This is a much better bill, comprehensive, and it provides a better way for us to make sure a backlog doesn’t occur in the future,” Sanfelippo said.

He said he now plans to hold a public hearing on the legislation this week. But the bill threatens to undermine the bipartisan nature of the effort to prevent a future sexual assault kit backlog because it contains added provisions that could prove anathema to Democrats.