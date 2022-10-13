New hangar proposal in a holding pattern at Kenosha airport

A proposal for a nearly 80,000-square-foot hangar at the Kenosha Regional Airport, which would be large enough to house a Boeing 737 business jet, is currently in a holding pattern, with no Airport Commission meeting scheduled and officials waiting for the city attorney to write a lease agreement.

The proposal, for Waukesha-based Stein’s Aircraft Services, is for a maintenance facility and hangar, with parts and equipment storage. Additionally, the 79,159-square foot building would have locker rooms, private offices, a break room, a conference room and pilots lounge.

The hangar would be large enough for a Boeing 737 business jet, which is larger than any plane currently landing at the Kenosha airport, which would owned by a currently undisclosed “private entity.”

Rocco LaMacchia, chairperson on the Kenosha Airport Commission, said that even he didn’t know the owner of the aircraft, although they would be represented at the next commission meeting, which are traditionally held once a month.

LaMacchia said the proposal was facing one main obstacle: airport area residents. They include Disctrict 17 Ald. David Bogdola, who has been criticizing the proposal since September, citing the secretive nature of the aircraft’s owner and the negative impacts on the area community.

“This has been done on the sly, and I don’t know why,” Bogdala said.

Bogdala listed several possible issues he had with allowing the larger aircraft into Kenosha, including noise and air pollution, and the impact on the life expectancy of the airport’s runway, which was only recently extended.

“Don’t even start it, there’s no need for it,” Bogdala said. “We just don’t need that here in a small, regional airport.”

LaMacchia argued that in terms of noise complaints, the larger plane was unlikely to cause additional problems.

“The only issue is the people who live around there don’t want it,” LaMacchia said. “What they don’t understand is it’s not as loud as jets that already land at the airport.”

Additionally, LaMacchia said they had to consider the financial benefits to Kenosha, including new jobs and construction work.

“With just the building, we’re talking over $650,000 in property taxes alone,” LaMacchia said. “This would be a huge money maker.”

Bogdala described the proposal as “Pandora’s box,” warning that despite claims the plane would land infrequently at the Kenosha airport, it would open the door for other large aircraft.

“One jet today could be 10 or 20 jets tomorrow,” Bogdala said.