New judge granted Kenosha man in 2020 shooting case

A 38-year-old Kenosha man charged with firing a gun into a residence in September of 2020 was granted a new judge in his case during a preliminary hearing Tuesday.

Laron M. Franklin, of the 5200 block of 58th Avenue, remains in custody in the Kenosha County Jail on a $20,000 cash bond. Court records indicate he waived his preliminary hearing, pleaded not guilty, and had his case reassigned to Racine County Circuit Court Judge Robert Repischak.

Franklin’s next hearing was not listed in the court record. He is charged with felony counts of possession of a firearm and first-degree recklessly endangering safety with the use of a dangerous weapon, both as a repeat offender.

If convicted of both charges, the defendant faces a possible total prison term of 22 years, six months and a fine of $50,000.

According to the criminal complaint, Kenosha Police responded to a shots fired report Sept. 17, 2020, at about 12:47 a.m. Officers spoke with a woman, who said she had been asleep when she heard gunshots and then the sound of breaking glass.

The woman stated that a bullet had penetrated her house and shattered glass in a cabinet. Police found that bullet and five casings in the street just south of the home.

Police found the front door of a nearby residence wide open with lights on and several items on the front yard, along with a .45 caliber bullet in the bedroom, the complaint states.

A witness told police he had been walking on 29th Avenue a short time earlier when a small black Sedan came up from behind them at a high rate of speed. The witness said he saw a man get out of the car, rush up to the residence that police had found with the front door open and started knocking on a window.

No one responded, the witness said, so the man went to the door and pushed it in. About 30 seconds later, the man reportedly came running out of the house, got into his vehicle and sped off northbound at a high rate of speed, according to the complaint.

A short time later, the witness stated he heard about five gunshots, then saw the same black car a second time. A search warrant was obtained for the residence, and police found a box of .45 ammunition on a dresser.

Police reported that the northeast bedroom appeared to be “ransacked with items thrown everywhere on the floor.” In the upstairs bedroom, they found several pieces of mail addressed to Franklin, along with ammunition.

Another witness told police she saw shots being fired from the vehicle, and when given a photograph of the defendant, told police she was “98% confident” that he was the same person who was driving the car and fired the weapon.

The defendant admitted he had lived at that residence but that he no longer lived there. He denied having any knowledge of the incident, but stated he “heard someone say it was a robbery.”

Court records indicate that Franklin was convicted in 2001 of a felony offense of being an adjudicated delinquent in possession of a firearm and in 2015 of being a felon in possession of a firearm. In that case, he was sentenced to 42 months of initial confinement and five years of extended supervision, which ended on Feb. 19, 2019.

An arrest warrant for Franklin had been issued Dec. 2, 2020, and court records show that he was taken into custody in September of this year, when the current $20,000 bond was set by Court Commissioner Larry Keating.

