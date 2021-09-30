 Skip to main content
New Kenosha County Racial and Ethnic Equity Commission meets for first time, elects chairperson
KENOSHA COUNTY

New Kenosha County Racial and Ethnic Equity Commission meets for first time, elects chairperson

The Kenosha County Racial and Ethnic Equity Commission met for the first time Wednesday night and in its first orders of business elected Brian Martinez as chairperson and Mimi Yang as vice-chairperson.

Martinez, 42, of Kenosha, said he hopes to use his scheduling, planning and coaching experience to help this “passionate and diverse” group draw upon their individual experiences and strengths to help affect positive change.

“I think this is long overdue in Kenosha,” said Martinez, a football coach at Bradford High School who has also been active with the Boys and Girls Club, and Kenosha Ramblers and Kenosha Cougars football clubs. “Everybody is ready to jump in; to contribute.”

Martinez said the overall goal is to make sure everyone in Kenosha has equal opportunity.

“Kenosha needs to be more diversified,” Martinez said, adding he has seen examples of inequity. “You kind of look at some things and you shake your head and say, ‘How can I make a difference?’ This is how I make a difference, right now.”

He said he wants to see the commission engage with the community.

“We want community involvement,” Martinez said. “We’re going to poll and utilize the data and the community responses and the things they want us to look into as well.”

Getting to work

While the next order of business will be to establish the commission’s bylaws, Martinez said he wants to get to work quickly on fulfilling the mission of the group.

As stated in the resolution that formed the panel, that mission is “to realize greater racial equity and dismantle racism in Kenosha County through research, education and ongoing review of current policies and procedures, as well as to present transformative ideas born through research, collaboration and community engagement.”

“We’re going to start out small,” Martinez said. “We’re going to start picking different areas that we feel are the most important to us. . . We’re going to tackle it one-by-one and the smaller work will lead to the bigger work, and hopefully we’re going to (make) a big impact this year.”

Yang, of Pleasant Prairie, is a professor emerita of modern languages and Asian studies at Carthage College and recent recipient of a New England Regional Fellowship from the Massachusetts Historical Society. Her studies focused on race relations, multiracial democracy and multicultural patriotism.

Yang said she hopes to help the commission articulate its vision beyond Kenosha and help establish its foundation.

“I want to put Kenosha in the national news for the right reasons,” Yang said. "I’m in the position to do that.”

As outlined in the resolution, the makeup of commission purposely reflects the diverse racial and ethnic makeup of Kenosha County as determined by the most recent census, with five of the seven non-County Board commissioners representing racial and ethnic minorities in Kenosha County. It also has representation from the LGBTQ community.

Other citizen members of the Commission are Tyler Arentz, Bradden Backer, Justin Crosby, Elizabeth Garcia and Derrell Greene. The two Kenosha County supervisors who sit on the Commission are Daniel Gaschke and Sharon Pomaville.

The commission, which discussed establishing smaller sub groups within the bylaws to work on specific issues, was encouraged by Kenosha administration to reach out and involve others who expressed an interest in serving on the panel. More than 30 people applied for consideration.

Overview of efforts

The commission, at the request of Garcia, was provided with a binder of county policies and procedures. In addition, staff provided an overview of the efforts underway within divisions of Kenosha County government related to diversity and race training and policy review. For example:

  • A Diversity Task Force made up of employees was formed to look at policies and procedures and talk about ways Kenosha County can be a better employer. One outcome has been the addition of a diversity and inclusion commitment statement in the 2021 Employee Handbook.
  • Kenosha County joined the Government Alliance on Racial Equity (GARE), which will provide training opportunities and resources.
  • Three groups of county employees have taken part in Racial Equity Institute training sponsored by the local Building Our Future organization.
  • The Kenosha County Sheriff’s Department has taken part in Respectful Workplace Training and in Fair and Impartial Policing training.
  • The county has conducted an employee survey, the results of which are being compiled and will help guide training opportunities in 2021.
  • The Kenosha County Health Department formed a Health Equity Task Force and has conducted a survey of its staff to help guide its actions in this area.
  • The Aging and Disability Resource Center has a Cultural Competency Committee, a Hispanic Outreach Specialist and a group called Ethnic Elders that help with its service programming options and outreach.

The commission plans to meet monthly to provide time between meetings for the sub groups to work on specific issues. The next meeting is set for 6 p.m. Thursday, Oct. 21.

