New Kenosha County Racial and Ethnic Equity Commission meets for first time, elects chairperson

The Kenosha County Racial and Ethnic Equity Commission met for the first time Wednesday night and in its first orders of business elected Brian Martinez as chairperson and Mimi Yang as vice-chairperson.

Martinez, 42, of Kenosha, said he hopes to use his scheduling, planning and coaching experience to help this “passionate and diverse” group draw upon their individual experiences and strengths to help affect positive change.

“I think this is long overdue in Kenosha,” said Martinez, a football coach at Bradford High School who has also been active with the Boys and Girls Club, and Kenosha Ramblers and Kenosha Cougars football clubs. “Everybody is ready to jump in; to contribute.”

Martinez said the overall goal is to make sure everyone in Kenosha has equal opportunity.

“Kenosha needs to be more diversified,” Martinez said, adding he has seen examples of inequity. “You kind of look at some things and you shake your head and say, ‘How can I make a difference?’ This is how I make a difference, right now.”

He said he wants to see the commission engage with the community.