New Kenosha Fire Department chief appoints department veteran Daniel Tilton as deputy chief

With a department that continues to get younger, Kenosha Fire Department Chief Christopher Bigley knows the importance of having experienced personnel to help him lead the way into his first full year at the helm.

That need led Bigley directly to his selection for the department’s second-in-command.

He didn’t have to look far.

Bigley last week announced that he’s promoted House Captain/EMT Daniel Tilton, who has 25 years of experience with the department, to the rank of deputy chief. Tilton is set to assume the position Wednesday.

“Most importantly, I’ve just known Dan for 25 or 26 years, and just the character that he has (set him apart), especially being my right-hand person, as it were,” Bigley said. “I really needed somebody I could trust, was loyal, was hard-working, but Dan really embodies those things.

“I’m really excited to have him on board for those reasons.”

Tilton, who retired in April 2020 as a lieutenant colonel after 24 years with the U.S. Army Reserves, has climbed the ranks in his 25 years with the department.

He started as a firefighter and has worked as an apparatus operator, lieutenant, line captain and house captain of Station 4. Since January of this year, he was working as the acting battalion chief.

Tilton said he’s both excited and humbled for the opportunity.

“It’s definitely an exciting opportunity,” he said. “I’m humbled to be selected for this position. I’m looking forward to serving the men and women (of the department) in this new role. They’re definitely a group of professionals, and I’m thrilled to step into this position and be able to serve them in this capacity.”

Tilton said he continues to rely on his military experiences with his position in the department.

“The leadership experience I gained in the military is invaluable,” he said. “The amount of training you receive, just dealing with personnel issues, the budgetary process, with developing training plans, all of the different things I did as a commissioned officer help me in my capacity here.”

Bigley said Tilton’s new role will center around a lot of the business operations of the department, including budgets, purchasing, planning, personnel issues and learning what the chief’s role entails.

Tilton will also attend meetings, Bigley said, and represent the department when Bigley’s not able to.

“It’s a very important role,” Bigley said. “It’s very vital to the operations, and in some ways, I think it’s harder than my job.”

New faces on board

Bigley, who had been the interim chief since former Chief Charles Leipzig’s retirement at the end of last year, officially was named chief in September — and since that time, he’s been busy filling out the roster to replace a number of retirements.

There’s more to come, he said, as there are many impending vacancies in administrative roles in the department.

So, while filling all those spots can be a bit overwhelming, it’s also exciting to see what the department will look like, Bigley said, and having experienced officers like Tilton in the fold will only help all the newcomers.

Bigley said he has to replace six captains by the end of next year, along with six lieutenants and between eight to 10 drivers, along with the hiring of two new battalion chiefs in January.

“We are absolutely getting young,” Bigley said. “I think we’re going to do fantastic, and I have no doubt that the people in the department will be able to complete the mission and do it efficiently.

“And Dan has some things to learn, also. I’m hoping to teach him, and I’m hoping when I finally do leave, I can look at the (Police and Fire Commission) and everybody else and tell them the place is in good hands. Dan is really the start of it.”

Tilton said he’s excited to help guide the newcomers in any way he can.

“We are getting a little younger as far as the length of time that we have for our general employees,” he said. “The experience is less than we normally might have. Being able to serve in all the varying different roles (I have), I’ve experienced those challenges, the difficulties that they will encounter that come with this job, and I think I can help them navigate those through those times.”

Bigley, who first joined the department 30 years ago, said he’s beginning to settle into his new role and is excited to see things begin to take shape after all the personnel decisions are complete.

“It’s going well,” he said. “It’s been busy. ... I’m looking forward to kind of really hitting the ground running with a new team in January.”

Tilton echoed Bigley’s sentiments.

“I’m very excited,” he said. “Kenosha as a whole, not just the fire department, but the city itself, we’re a growing, developing city. I look forward to all the challenges ahead.

“Kenosha is a great community that I’m happy to call home. Serving the citizens of this community is just truly an honor.”

Love 0 Funny 0 Wow 0 Sad 0 Angry 0

Get local news delivered to your inbox! Subscribe to our Daily Headlines newsletter. Sign up! * I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.