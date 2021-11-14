New Kenosha lakefront sculpture exhibit being planned to go up in 2022, sponsors sought

The Arts Fund of Kenosha, which oversees the biennial installation of sculptures along the promenade near HarborPark, is seeking financial support for the next exhibit.

“This is a wonderful opportunity to support public art and to be a part of a very popular point of interest in our community,” said Sculpture Walk Project Manager Natalie Strohm. “People love to walk among the sculptures in Kenosha. There is a growing appreciation of public art and the beauty it brings to our city and lakefront.”

The current Sculpture Walk exhibit, which was extended a year due to the pandemic, will be removed in September 2022. Planning is underway for new temporary sculptures to be installed and remain in place until September 2024.

Most of the sculptures are located along the promenade on the south side of HarborPark. Additional locations are near the Pierhead Lighthouse at the Kenosha Water Utility, 100 52st Place, and Civic Center Park, 5600 Sheridan Road.

To date, three sponsors have announced their continued commitment of support for an installation. The Arts Fund, a component fund of the Kenosha Community Foundation, is seeking support for an additional 10 sculptures.

“The City of Kenosha has offered two additional sculpture pads in the HarborPark area, which will increase the exhibit for the next biennium,” Strohm said.

There are two potential sponsorship levels:

$4,000, which includes individual Sculpture signage and recognition; brochure acknowledgement; invitations to Arts Fund events; and advertising and social media opportunities. (There is an extra $1,000 requested for renewing sponsors who want to retain their current location in the exhibition)

$1,000 for inclusion in the Friends of the Arts Fund sculpture signage and includes invitations to Arts Fund events and mention in advertisements and social media.

Sponsorships not only provide a contribution for the sculpture artists for the two-year exhibit, but it also supports annual grants to local, non-profit arts organizations.

There is also a “Walk Naming” opportunity as a major sponsor of the biennial event, the price of which is negotiable based on commitment.

Strohm encourages anyone who has not seen the current exhibit to do so. The current temporary exhibit sculptures are:

“Flambay” by Ted Garner of Chicago, sponsored by Abatron

“Magic” by John Adduci of Chicago, sponsored by The Kloss Foundation

“Both Sides” by Maureen Gray of Interlochen, Michigan, sponsored by the Kenosha Community Foundation

“Newly Discovered” by Trenton Baylor of Caledonia, Wisconsin, sponsored by Snap-on Inc.

“Moose” by Paul Bobrowitz of Colgate, Wisconsin, sponsored by Uline

“Here” by Ruth Aizuss Migdal of Chicago, sponsored by Visit Kenosha

“Celestial Trio” by Bruce Niemi of Kenosha, sponsored by Dr. and Mrs. Clifton Peterson

“On Balance” by Paul Bobrowitz of Colgate, Wisconsin, sponsored by Trish Petretti

“Xuberant!” by Craig Snyder of Plymouth, Minnesota, sponsored by John and Shawna Neal

“Twist” by Michael Young of Chicago, sponsored by Mary Tunkieicz

“Vietnam Veterans Memorial” by Bruce Niemi of Kenosha, sponsored by the City of Kenosha.

For more information about sponsoring a sculpture, email artsfund@kenoshafoundation.org or call 262-654-2412.

Love 0 Funny 1 Wow 0 Sad 0 Angry 0