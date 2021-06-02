New Kenosha Parks Patrol will aim to improve parking problems on lakefront

The Kenosha Police Department is launching a new Park Patrol to help deal with parking and nuisance complaints at the city’s lakefront parks.
The Kenosha Park Patrol will be made up not of police officers, but of part-time workers who will focus on helping provide information to people in the parks and enforcing parking, calling in police officers when more serious issues occur.
Interim Police Chief Eric Larsen sent a letter to members of the Kenosha City Council and to city administration Tuesday explaining the effort.
“Oftentimes, the presence of an authority figure is sufficient to curb certain behaviors. The KPP will be the eyes and ears for a police response,” Larsen wrote. “Should an offense occur — loud music, speeding — which the KPP can’t handle, a squad will be called.”
In his letter, Larsen said the department is going to be using money left over in the department’s budget for crossing guards to launch the pilot program and is offering the positions to crossing guards employed by the department during the school year.
"Crossing guards already are employed by the city, often are seeking additional hours and have a relationship with the police department," Larsen wrote.
The program is expected to launch as soon as next week.
“I think this is a great idea, because it has eyes and ears on the scene, it’s establishing a presence that will probably help keep folks from acting out,” said Ald. Bill Siel, whose 2nd aldermanic district includes several lakefront parks, including Simmons Island. “I think it's very practical and cost-conscious, as well.”
Parking problem
Parking has become an increasing problem at the city’s lakefront parks, especially on Simmons Island. City Administrator John Morrissey said people have been parking on the lawns on the island. The city put up a split-rail fence this year to block people from parking in one problem area, but Morrissey said last weekend people then shifted to parking on another grassy area.
“It was a real problem, because they were parked all over the hillside, it was just a mess on the lawns,” Siel said.
He said the issue had become a burden for the police department in trying to enforce nuisance issues in the parks.
Morrissey said the administration and Larsen have been talking about the program for several weeks. They will be using an existing department vehicle for the Park Patrol to use on their rounds and have already had interest from crossing guards to take the part-time positions for the summer.
“We’re hoping that it is both educational as well as enforcement,” Morrissey said. “They’ll basically go from the bandshell to Simmons Island.”
Morrissey said the Park Patrol can be sent to other parks as needed.
He also said the patrol will free up police officers from having to handle parking complaints and other minor issues, and it will also free up the Community Service Officers who typically handle parking citations but who also work on traffic control at traffic accidents, animal welfare calls and other issues.
Morrissey said the patrol is expected to be out on the lakefront from about noon to 8 p.m. seven days a week this summer.
“We think it's a good idea,” Morrissey said, saying the program will be operating on a trial basis this year.