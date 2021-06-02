New Kenosha Parks Patrol will aim to improve parking problems on lakefront

“I think this is a great idea, because it has eyes and ears on the scene, it’s establishing a presence that will probably help keep folks from acting out,” said Ald. Bill Siel, whose 2nd aldermanic district includes several lakefront parks, including Simmons Island. “I think it's very practical and cost-conscious, as well.”

Parking problem

Parking has become an increasing problem at the city’s lakefront parks, especially on Simmons Island. City Administrator John Morrissey said people have been parking on the lawns on the island. The city put up a split-rail fence this year to block people from parking in one problem area, but Morrissey said last weekend people then shifted to parking on another grassy area.

“It was a real problem, because they were parked all over the hillside, it was just a mess on the lawns,” Siel said.

He said the issue had become a burden for the police department in trying to enforce nuisance issues in the parks.

Morrissey said the administration and Larsen have been talking about the program for several weeks. They will be using an existing department vehicle for the Park Patrol to use on their rounds and have already had interest from crossing guards to take the part-time positions for the summer.