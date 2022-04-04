New Kenosha Spring Home Expo planned for April 23 and 24; vendors welcome

Looking into a little home improvement this spring?

Whether you’re looking into a first home or a long-time home that needs a little loving, local homeowners and would-be home buyers can enjoy one-stop shopping at a new local expo.

The Kenosha Spring Home Expo will be held April 23 and 24 in the gymnasium of St. Joseph’s Catholic Academy, 2401 69th St.

The event is free and the public is welcome and encouraged to attend.

Vendors will be on hand to provide advice, prepare quotes and in some cases provide product samples of their wares in areas ranging from financing and real estate to decorating and landscaping.

Vendor categories for the upcoming Kenosha Expo include waterproofing, windows, kitchen remodeling and flooring. There is space available for mor4e than 50 vendors.

A boon to vendors

It’s a chance to connect with homeowners in person.

“The expo is an opportunity to meet home experts face-to-face instead of just online,” notes Kelly Wells, marketing coordinator for Wisconn Valley Media Group.

In past couple of ye4ars, homeowners have been spending more time at home due to COVID-19 and have noticed more and more things they would like to change or improve about their living spaces.

They will need help in updating or renovating their home inside and out. Vendors who are involved in any step of the process of indoor and outdoor home improvement are welcome to exhibit.

And vendors who are involved in the behind-the-scenes, such as purchasing a home or seeking financial support, are welcome to exhibit as well.

A great opportunity

“It’s a great opportunity for those looking for everything from full remodeling projects to basic updates to connect with businesses from throughout Southeastern Wisconsin to find their perfect match for the job,” Wells said.

A first for Kenosha, the expo follows 38 years of success for the annual Racine Home Expo, Wells said.

“There were about 1,200 attendees at February’s Racine Expo,” Wells said. “People left with new ideas and great contacts for current and upcoming projects.”

Vendors interested in signing up to be part of the event are encouraged to contact Wells about the Home Expo at email KWells@kenoshanews.com or phone 262-656-6209.

They can also visit go.kenoshanews.com/2022homeexpo to sign up to be a vendor as well.

For more information contact Wells, 262-656-6209 or visit go.kenoshanews.com/2022homeexpo.

Love 0 Funny 0 Wow 0 Sad 0 Angry 0

Get local news delivered to your inbox! Subscribe to our Daily Headlines newsletter. Sign up! * I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.