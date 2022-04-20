New Kenosha Spring Home Expo to be held free this weekend

It's time to start thinking about those home renovation projects and we've got the answer.

Whether you’re looking into a first home or a long-time home that needs a little loving, local homeowners and would-be home buyers can enjoy one-stop shopping at a new local expo.

The Kenosha Spring Home Expo will be held Saturday and Sunday in the gymnasium of St. Joseph’s Catholic Academy, 2401 69th St.

The event is free and the public is welcome and encouraged to attend.

Vendors will be on hand to provide advice, prepare quotes and in some cases provide product samples of their wares in areas ranging from financing and real estate to decorating and landscaping.

Vendor categories for the upcoming Kenosha Expo include waterproofing, windows, kitchen remodeling and flooring. There is space available for mor4e than 50 vendors.

“The expo is an opportunity to meet home experts face-to-face instead of just online,” said Kelly Wells, marketing coordinator for Wisconn Valley Media Group. “It’s a great opportunity for those looking for everything from full remodeling projects to basic updates to connect with businesses from throughout Southeastern Wisconsin to find their perfect match for the job."

A first for Kenosha, the expo follows 38 years of success for the annual Racine Home Expo, Wells said.

“There were about 1,200 attendees at February’s Racine Expo,” Wells said. “People left with new ideas and great contacts for current and upcoming projects.”

Vendors interested in signing up to be part of the event are encouraged to contact Wells about the Home Expo at email KWells@kenoshanews.com or phone 262-656-6209.

They can also visit go.kenoshanews.com/2022homeexpo to sign up to be a vendor as well.

For more information contact Wells, 262-656-6209 or visit go.kenoshanews.com/2022homeexpo.

Love 0 Funny 0 Wow 0 Sad 0 Angry 0

Get local news delivered to your inbox! Subscribe to our Daily Headlines newsletter. Sign up! * I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.