New KTEC High School in Kenosha announces staff

KTEC High School, a tuition-free public charter school opening this fall in Kenosha, has announced a series of staff additions to round out its support staff and technical educators.

The school will open to 9th and 10th graders at 7400 39th Avenue in Kenosha. The first day of classes will be Tuesday, Sept. 6.

Students who enroll in the new school will earn certifications that align with competencies identified by the building trades, transportation, information systems, or automation and robotics industries as being skills in high demand.

In preparation for the school year, Principal Brianne McPhee recently announced information on the new hires ahead of two question-and-answer scheduled at the school Tuesday and Wednesday this week.

In July, Stacey Duchrow was appointed to KTEC High School’s Director of Workforce Solutions position. She brings numerous years of educational and industrial experience to the position.

Although Duchrow started her industry career as a Mmcrobiologist at Abbott Labs, she soon discovered her passion for education.

An experienced science teacher with Kenosha Unified School District and Union Grove High School, Duchrow also served in numerous roles outside the classroom. At Union Grove she was STEM coordinator, career & academies coordinator, district assessment coordinator, and RTI coordinator, all while developing three STEM pathways and working to strengthen the school’s college and career-ready culture.

Following Union Grove, Duchrow was the manager of Business and Educational Partnerships for Milwaukee 7 Regional Economic Development (M7). She worked to foster career pathways, career-based learning, and STEM education throughout Southeastern Wisconsin during her tenure. In addition, she partnered with numerous organizations throughout the region to strengthen business and educational partnerships.

After leaving M7, she returned to KUSD, serving as the assistant principal at KTEC East. During her time at KTEC East, she created a Festo Mechatronics camp that allowed 8th-graders to gain industry-driven skills in automation technology by gaining an NC3 certification.Her passion is creating a curriculum pathway that helps all students find their future through robust career exploration and unique skill-based learning opportunities.

Hailey DeLuca was named student services coordinator. She has worked in education since 2016. Her degrees include a Bachelor of Science in Human Development and Family Studies from the University of Wisconsin-Madison, a Master of Science in Educational Psychology, an Educational Specialist Degree in School Psychology, and a Master of Science in Administrative Leadership, all from the University of Wisconsin-Milwaukee.

DeLuca began her career at Kenosha Unified School District, where she served as a school psychologist working with students grades 4K-12. She collaborated with educators, families, and other professionals to provide a supportive learning environment for general education and special education students. Her training emphasized preparation in mental health and trauma, educational interventions and assessment, child development, data analysis, and special education law.

In 2021, she transitioned to the role of dean of students for KUSD’s Virtual Elementary Program. Hailey worked directly with building and district administrators, teachers, community members, and families to provide a holistic educational experience for kindergarten through 5th-grade virtual students.

“As the student services coordinator, I’m most excited to help students find their niche. There are many career opportunities that students don’t often get to explore, and KTEC High School is here to give them that chance. I’m excited to work with the KTEC team to develop programs that are individualized to each student’s needs and prepare them to enter the trade industry or continue to higher education,” said DeLuca.

Kevin Howard has been named KTEC High School’s new Career and Technical Education teacher. He graduated from the University of Wisconsin-Stout, where he earned a Bachelor of Science in Technology Education. He also holds several industry-recognized certifications. Howard’s academic work experience includes several years as an advisor for Project GRILL, Skills USA, and Youth Apprenticeship. His post-secondary career also included a stint at Penn State in Williamsport, Pa., as an industry specialist, where he taught adult CNC Machining Apprenticeship and an MT1 Certification.

With over 16 years in manufacturing as a CNC machinist and fabricator, Howard’s professional teaching experience and manufacturing background bring, in his words, “a robust real-world work ethic and cultural responsiveness to my classroom and the relationships I develop with local and state business partners.”“I am very excited and looking forward to utilizing my expertise and skills, NC3 Certifications, and future CTE pathway opportunities for the betterment of the KTEC High School students,” shares Howard.

Liliana Tenuta has been named the administrative assistant of KTEC High School. serving as a resource for both KTEC staff and students with her previous experience as a school administrator and a Spanish bilingual translator/interpreter.

“I look forward to fostering and promoting a caring and creative learning environment for all KTEC High School students,” shared Tenuta.