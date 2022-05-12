 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
New Life Lutheran Church to host pancake breakfast on Saturday

A pancake and pork sausage breakfast, along with a silent auction, will take place 7:30 a.m. to noon, Saturday at New Life Lutheran School gymnasium, 5038 19th Ave.

It is at New Life Lutheran Church, formerly Friedens.

The New Life Christian Ken-Wis Men’s Club at the church is hosting the event. Proceeds go towards scholarships.

Tickets can be purchased in advance from Club members or at the door. Price is $6; children under 8 eat for free.

