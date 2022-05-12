New Life Lutheran Church to host pancake breakfast on Saturday

A pancake and pork sausage breakfast, along with a silent auction, will take place 7:30 a.m. to noon, Saturday at New Life Lutheran School gymnasium, 5038 19th Ave.
It is at New Life Lutheran Church, formerly Friedens.
The New Life Christian Ken-Wis Men’s Club at the church is hosting the event. Proceeds go towards scholarships.
Tickets can be purchased in advance from Club members or at the door. Price is $6; children under 8 eat for free.
3 simple keto breakfast ideas from TikTok
1. Low Carb Breakfast Wrap
The genius way @cheftimclowers flips this low carb lower calorie keto-friendly breakfast wrap will change the way you do breakfast forever. Eggs, tomato, and a low carb wrap get your day off to a healthy start.
2. Omelet Pepper Bowl
TikTok creator @ketokravings just took stuffed bell peppers to a different level with this omelet pepper bowl. Wake up a little early for this breakfast. The hands-on prep time only takes a few minutes but it does need to bake in the oven for an hour.
3. Keto Cinnamon Roll Waffles
Sometimes you just crave something sweet for breakfast. TikTok creator @mackmaddux shows it doesn’t have to be complicated to make keto-friendly baked goods in the morning. Her cinnamon roll waffles are protein packed and look delicious.