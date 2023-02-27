Site and operational plans for a new Fred Astaire Dance Studio in the Prairie Ridge commercial area have been given the green light to step out into public view.
Plans for the dance studio, which will occupy a 5,000-square-foot space at 7723 91st Ave., were accepted by the Village Plan Commission last week. The new standalone studio will provide instruction in various dance types for ages 4 and up, including rhythm, smooth and country western.
Dance studio owners Anna Krasnoshopka and Mykyta Serdyuk said they were thrilled to bring the new facility to the community. The duo has operated a successful dance studio in the Pleasant Prairie area for five years. The studio has won a national championship and anticipates hosting national, regional, and local competitions at its new location.
Construction Management Associates is managing the project, and OC3 Architecture LLC is providing the architect and building design services. Construction on the project is slated to begin in the spring and be completed in 2024.
CSM intends to develop a Home2 Suites hotel on a lot to the south of the studio.
"We are very excited to achieve Plan Commission approval on behalf of Anna and Mykyta.," said Aaron Stanton, project manager for CMA Inc. "They operate an outstanding business and provide a fantastic service for the community. This location and facility were well thought out and will support the services they provide for years to come."
The studio anticipates having six full-time and six part-time employees and will be open Monday through Friday from 10 a.m. to 7 p.m., Saturday from 8 a.m. to 7 p.m., and occasionally on Sundays from 8:00 a.m. to 7:00 p.m. for events. The project will provide 53 on-site parking spaces, including three handicapped accessible ones. Additionally, a primary monument sign will be installed at the driveway entrance on 91st Avenue, limited to a height of six feet and a maximum display area of 40 square feet. Finally, the building development will include a digital security imaging system with a coverage plan that meets the Village's camera specifications.
"We are delighted to see this development move forward," said Jean Werbie-Harris, Village of Pleasant Prairie community development director. "The new Fred Astaire Dance Studio will attract visitors to the area and provide a new space for the community to engage in various dance styles."
"From wedding dance instruction, a new hobby or way to connect with your partner, improving your social life, physical and emotional health, or taking your dance skills to the next level, dancing with Fred Astaire Dance Studios will result in faster learning, higher levels of achievement and lots of smiles," the owners said in a statement.
