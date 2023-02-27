IN PHOTOS/VIDEO: Pleasant Prairie residents light up the night during 2022 Holiday Lights Tour

The Pleasant Prairie Convention & Visitors Bureau is back with a Christmas season edition of the Holiday Lights Tour, featuring 21 decorated homes in the village, and a contest. After visiting the homes — and checking out the festive decorations — participants can go online and vote for their favorite location.

You have through Dec. 30 to take part in the voting but choose carefully. You can only vote once. The top five winners will receive gift cards, a trophy “and lots of swag” from the visitors bureau.

For a tour map, go online to visitpleasantprairie.com/things-to-do/holiday-lights-tour/

It’s simple to take part: Download the map or print it out and hit the road. After viewing all the homes, you can fill out a voting form on the same Visit Pleasant Prairie website.