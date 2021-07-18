New map shows areas of county with low COVID-19 vaccination rates, below 40 percent

Pockets in the City of Kenosha and western Kenosha County have vaccination rates lower than 40 percent, a new interactive map shows.

“Vaccination rates in Salem Lakes, Twin Lakes, Wilmot, Trevor and the Uptown neighborhood of Kenosha continue to lag behind county and state averages,” Kenosha County Health Director Jen Freiheit said.

Freiheit said the new map shows “where low vaccination rates and high social vulnerability coincide, thus identifying the areas where further vaccination efforts are most critical.”

In the City of Kenosha, an area east of Green Bay Road to the lake — home to 17,581 residents — is below the state average of people who have completed a full course of the COVID-19 vaccine. That includes the Uptown area.

In western Kenosha County, Brighton, Bristol and Wheatland have a vaccination rate of over 40 percent, while the vaccination rate in Paddock Lake and Paris is just under 40 percent. In Salem Lakes — the largest western Kenosha County municipality — Twin Lakes and Randall, the vaccination rate is below 35 percent.

Freiheit said Kenosha County Public Health (KCPH) has been focused on improving the equity of the COVID-19 vaccine distribution since January.