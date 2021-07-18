New map shows areas of county with low COVID-19 vaccination rates, below 40 percent

Pockets in the City of Kenosha and western Kenosha County have vaccination rates lower than 40 percent, a new interactive map shows.
“Vaccination rates in Salem Lakes, Twin Lakes, Wilmot, Trevor and the Uptown neighborhood of Kenosha continue to lag behind county and state averages,” Kenosha County Health Director Jen Freiheit said.
Freiheit said the new map shows “where low vaccination rates and high social vulnerability coincide, thus identifying the areas where further vaccination efforts are most critical.”
In the City of Kenosha, an area east of Green Bay Road to the lake — home to 17,581 residents — is below the state average of people who have completed a full course of the COVID-19 vaccine. That includes the Uptown area.
In western Kenosha County, Brighton, Bristol and Wheatland have a vaccination rate of over 40 percent, while the vaccination rate in Paddock Lake and Paris is just under 40 percent. In Salem Lakes — the largest western Kenosha County municipality — Twin Lakes and Randall, the vaccination rate is below 35 percent.
Freiheit said Kenosha County Public Health (KCPH) has been focused on improving the equity of the COVID-19 vaccine distribution since January.
“One important component of these efforts has been the convening of a Health Equity Taskforce, led by community leaders,” Freiheit said. “The taskforce has been committed to guiding vaccine distribution in underserved areas, developing culturally appropriate strategies and empowering communities to partner in fostering greater health equity.”
Freiheit said the taskforce is using the online census tract tool to drive its “block-by-block mobile mission strategies.”
“We’re in Uptown at least two times per week,” she said. “We’ll be out at the Sharing Center eight times in August.”
Back to school event
Sharon Pomaville, executive director of The Sharing Center, said vaccination clinics will be held in conjunction with its Back to School event, which aims to help children start off the new year strong with new supplies, backpacks, shoes and clothing. Both the county and the community health center will offer vaccinations at the center, 25700 Wilmot Road.
“We are so excited to have both the Kenosha Community Health Center and the Kenosha County Health Department working in tandem to provide vaccinations during our month-long Back to School event,” Pomaville said. “I hope our community takes advantage of this opportunity to get vaccinated and access the medical, dental and mental health services that will be offered.”
Countywide, the percentages of residents who have received at least one dose of a vaccine, broken down by age group, are:
—12- to 15-year-olds – 26.7 percent.
—16- and 17-year-olds – 38 percent.
—18- to 24-year-olds – 40.8 percent.
—25- to 34-year-olds – 41 percent.
—35- to 44-year-olds – 48 percent.
—45- to 54-year-olds – 51.5 percent.
—55- to 64-year-olds – 64.9 percent.
—65 years and older – 80.9 percent.
Countywide overall, as of Saturday, 45.8 percent of residents — or 77,605 people — have received at least one dose of the vaccine. Of those, 43.4 percent — or 73,509 people — have received a full course of the vaccine.
For more information about vaccine rates, visit dhs.wisconsin.gov/covid-19/vaccine-data.htm.