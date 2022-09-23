New, Omicron-specific COVID-19 booster shot now available at local providers

KENOSHA NEWS STAFF
The new, Omicron-specific COVID-19 booster shot is now available at local providers, and people ages 12 and up are encouraged receive it, according to Kenosha County Board of Health President Dr. Diane Gerlach.
Gerlach said Thursday the updated shot, known as the bivalent booster, can help restore protection from COVID-19 that has decreased since previous vaccination, while providing broader protection against new variants of the virus.
When COVID shots first came out, the CDC recommended waiting two weeks before or after getting another vaccine. Now, however, that guidance has changed.
“This is the latest tool that we have available to help minimize the risk of severe illness or death from COVID-19,” Gerlach said. “As we head into the fall, we strongly encourage people to protect themselves and others around them by making sure they’re up to date with their vaccines.”
The U.S. Centers for Disease Control and Prevention recommends the updated booster for people who have received the initial primary series of COVID-19 vaccines (two doses of Moderna, Pfizer or Novavax, or one dose of Johnson & Johnson) who have not had their most recent primary or booster dose in at least two months.
People ages 18 and older may choose between the updated Moderna or Pfizer boosters; those 12 to 17 may only receive the updated Pfizer booster.
Kenosha County Public Health currently has supply of the updated Pfizer booster and is awaiting delivery of the Moderna shot, while other local providers have both varieties.
The CDC recommends that everyone stay up to date with COVID-19 vaccination, including all primary series doses and boosters for their age group. The current eligibility schedule is as follows:
People ages 6 months through 4 years: Should get all COVID-19 primary-series doses.
People ages 5 years and older: Should get all primary-series doses and the booster dose recommended for them:
People ages 5 to 11 years are currently recommended to get the original (monovalent) booster.
People ages 12 and older are recommended to receive one updated Pfizer or Moderna (bivalent) booster. (Pfizer-only for people ages 12-17.) This includes people who have received all primary-series doses and people who have previously received one or more original (monovalent) boosters.
People who are moderately or severely immunocompromised: There are different booster recommendations in place for these populations. More details are available at
https://www.cdc.gov/coronavirus/2019-ncov/vaccines/recommendations/immuno.html. Booster look-up tool
“Find Out When You Can Get Your Booster Tool”: The CDC offers an online tool in which people can answer a few quick questions to find out when to get a booster. It is available at
https://www.cdc.gov/coronavirus/2019-ncov/vaccines/stay-up-to-date.html.
Note about mixing vaccine varieties: The CDC advises that people may receive either the Pfizer or Moderna booster, regardless of the type of vaccine they received for their primary series.
Individuals can also receive a booster and a flu shot. The CDC and the Wisconsin Department of Health Services recommend dual vaccinating in the fall for COVID-19 and influenza.
Bobak Ha'Eri // Wikimedia Commons
#50. Manitowoc County
- Cumulative deaths per 100k: 247 (195 total deaths)
--- 4.3% less deaths per 100k residents than Wisconsin
- New deaths per 100k in the past week: 0.0 (0 new deaths, -100% change from previous week)
- Cumulative cases per 100k: 28,692 (22,661 total cases)
--- 7.7% less cases per 100k residents than Wisconsin
- New cases per 100k in the past week: 170 (134 new cases, -12% change from previous week)
Jonathunder // Wikimedia Commons
#49. Pepin County
- Cumulative deaths per 100k: 247 (18 total deaths)
--- 4.3% less deaths per 100k residents than Wisconsin
- New deaths per 100k in the past week: 0.0 (0 new deaths, 0% change from previous week)
- Cumulative cases per 100k: 29,422 (2,144 total cases)
--- 5.4% less cases per 100k residents than Wisconsin
- New cases per 100k in the past week: 192 (14 new cases, -18% change from previous week)
Bobak Ha'Eri // Wikimedia Commons
#48. Rock County
- Cumulative deaths per 100k: 248 (405 total deaths)
--- 3.9% less deaths per 100k residents than Wisconsin
- New deaths per 100k in the past week: 0.6 (1 new deaths, 0% change from previous week)
- Cumulative cases per 100k: 30,154 (49,257 total cases)
--- 3.0% less cases per 100k residents than Wisconsin
- New cases per 100k in the past week: 256 (419 new cases, -3% change from previous week)
Visit Beloit // Wikimedia Commons
#47. Milwaukee County
- Cumulative deaths per 100k: 249 (2,351 total deaths)
--- 3.5% less deaths per 100k residents than Wisconsin
- New deaths per 100k in the past week: 0.1 (1 new deaths, -83% change from previous week)
- Cumulative cases per 100k: 32,530 (307,640 total cases)
--- 4.6% more cases per 100k residents than Wisconsin
- New cases per 100k in the past week: 195 (1,845 new cases, -13% change from previous week)
compujeramey // Flickr
#46. Ashland County
- Cumulative deaths per 100k: 251 (39 total deaths)
--- 2.7% less deaths per 100k residents than Wisconsin
- New deaths per 100k in the past week: 0.0 (0 new deaths, 0% change from previous week)
- Cumulative cases per 100k: 24,303 (3,782 total cases)
--- 21.9% less cases per 100k residents than Wisconsin
- New cases per 100k in the past week: 103 (16 new cases, 0% change from previous week)
Royalbroil // Wikimedia Commons
#45. Calumet County
- Cumulative deaths per 100k: 252 (126 total deaths)
--- 2.3% less deaths per 100k residents than Wisconsin
- New deaths per 100k in the past week: 0.0 (0 new deaths, -100% change from previous week)
- Cumulative cases per 100k: 31,402 (15,729 total cases)
--- 1.0% more cases per 100k residents than Wisconsin
- New cases per 100k in the past week: 146 (73 new cases, -6% change from previous week)
self // Wikimedia Commons
#44. Price County
- Cumulative deaths per 100k: 255 (34 total deaths)
--- 1.2% less deaths per 100k residents than Wisconsin
- New deaths per 100k in the past week: 0.0 (0 new deaths, 0% change from previous week)
- Cumulative cases per 100k: 27,129 (3,622 total cases)
--- 12.8% less cases per 100k residents than Wisconsin
- New cases per 100k in the past week: 337 (45 new cases, +18% change from previous week)
Billertl // Wikimedia Commons
#43. Washington County
- Cumulative deaths per 100k: 256 (348 total deaths)
--- 0.8% less deaths per 100k residents than Wisconsin
- New deaths per 100k in the past week: 0.0 (0 new deaths, 0% change from previous week)
- Cumulative cases per 100k: 31,377 (42,683 total cases)
--- 0.9% more cases per 100k residents than Wisconsin
- New cases per 100k in the past week: 176 (240 new cases, -18% change from previous week)
Mjrichter // Wikimedia Commons
#42. Juneau County
- Cumulative deaths per 100k: 262 (70 total deaths)
--- 1.6% more deaths per 100k residents than Wisconsin
- New deaths per 100k in the past week: 0.0 (0 new deaths, 0% change from previous week)
- Cumulative cases per 100k: 31,978 (8,534 total cases)
--- 2.8% more cases per 100k residents than Wisconsin
- New cases per 100k in the past week: 244 (65 new cases, +38% change from previous week)
Nathanthiel // Wikimedia Commons
#41. Door County
- Cumulative deaths per 100k: 275 (76 total deaths)
--- 6.6% more deaths per 100k residents than Wisconsin
- New deaths per 100k in the past week: 10.8 (3 new deaths, 0% change from previous week)
- Cumulative cases per 100k: 28,528 (7,893 total cases)
--- 8.3% less cases per 100k residents than Wisconsin
- New cases per 100k in the past week: 257 (71 new cases, +25% change from previous week)
Wtimmers // Wikimedia Commons
#40. Fond du Lac County
- Cumulative deaths per 100k: 279 (289 total deaths)
--- 8.1% more deaths per 100k residents than Wisconsin
- New deaths per 100k in the past week: 0.0 (0 new deaths, 0% change from previous week)
- Cumulative cases per 100k: 34,113 (35,274 total cases)
--- 9.7% more cases per 100k residents than Wisconsin
- New cases per 100k in the past week: 196 (203 new cases, -11% change from previous week)
Royalbroil // Wikimedia Commons
#39. Walworth County
- Cumulative deaths per 100k: 279 (290 total deaths)
--- 8.1% more deaths per 100k residents than Wisconsin
- New deaths per 100k in the past week: 0.0 (0 new deaths, 0% change from previous week)
- Cumulative cases per 100k: 28,653 (29,761 total cases)
--- 7.9% less cases per 100k residents than Wisconsin
- New cases per 100k in the past week: 177 (184 new cases, -5% change from previous week)
Yinan Chen // Wikimedia Commons
#38. Bayfield County
- Cumulative deaths per 100k: 279 (42 total deaths)
--- 8.1% more deaths per 100k residents than Wisconsin
- New deaths per 100k in the past week: 0.0 (0 new deaths, 0% change from previous week)
- Cumulative cases per 100k: 26,410 (3,971 total cases)
--- 15.1% less cases per 100k residents than Wisconsin
- New cases per 100k in the past week: 140 (21 new cases, +5% change from previous week)
Dls4832 // Wikimedia Commons
#37. Polk County
- Cumulative deaths per 100k: 281 (123 total deaths)
--- 8.9% more deaths per 100k residents than Wisconsin
- New deaths per 100k in the past week: 0.0 (0 new deaths, 0% change from previous week)
- Cumulative cases per 100k: 31,263 (13,688 total cases)
--- 0.5% more cases per 100k residents than Wisconsin
- New cases per 100k in the past week: 192 (84 new cases, +1% change from previous week)
123dieinafire // Wikimedia Commons
#36. Waukesha County
- Cumulative deaths per 100k: 282 (1,139 total deaths)
--- 9.3% more deaths per 100k residents than Wisconsin
- New deaths per 100k in the past week: 0.0 (0 new deaths, -100% change from previous week)
- Cumulative cases per 100k: 31,595 (127,708 total cases)
--- 1.6% more cases per 100k residents than Wisconsin
- New cases per 100k in the past week: 163 (657 new cases, -12% change from previous week)
pasa47 // Wikimedia Commons
#35. Burnett County
- Cumulative deaths per 100k: 292 (45 total deaths)
--- 13.2% more deaths per 100k residents than Wisconsin
- New deaths per 100k in the past week: 0.0 (0 new deaths, 0% change from previous week)
- Cumulative cases per 100k: 29,512 (4,549 total cases)
--- 5.1% less cases per 100k residents than Wisconsin
- New cases per 100k in the past week: 208 (32 new cases, -26% change from previous week)
Dramsey57 // Wikimedia Commons
#34. Jefferson County
- Cumulative deaths per 100k: 293 (248 total deaths)
--- 13.6% more deaths per 100k residents than Wisconsin
- New deaths per 100k in the past week: 0.0 (0 new deaths, 0% change from previous week)
- Cumulative cases per 100k: 28,502 (24,161 total cases)
--- 8.4% less cases per 100k residents than Wisconsin
- New cases per 100k in the past week: 177 (150 new cases, -18% change from previous week)
Scott Catron // Wikimedia Commons
#33. Sheboygan County
- Cumulative deaths per 100k: 294 (339 total deaths)
--- 14.0% more deaths per 100k residents than Wisconsin
- New deaths per 100k in the past week: 1.7 (2 new deaths, 0% change from previous week)
- Cumulative cases per 100k: 31,358 (36,168 total cases)
--- 0.8% more cases per 100k residents than Wisconsin
- New cases per 100k in the past week: 152 (175 new cases, -11% change from previous week)
Wisconsin Department of Natural Resources // Flickr
#32. Richland County
- Cumulative deaths per 100k: 296 (51 total deaths)
--- 14.7% more deaths per 100k residents than Wisconsin
- New deaths per 100k in the past week: 0.0 (0 new deaths, 0% change from previous week)
- Cumulative cases per 100k: 25,904 (4,469 total cases)
--- 16.7% less cases per 100k residents than Wisconsin
- New cases per 100k in the past week: 278 (48 new cases, -8% change from previous week)
Corey Coyle // Wikimedia Commons
#31. Grant County
- Cumulative deaths per 100k: 297 (153 total deaths)
--- 15.1% more deaths per 100k residents than Wisconsin
- New deaths per 100k in the past week: 1.9 (1 new deaths, 0% change from previous week)
- Cumulative cases per 100k: 27,576 (14,185 total cases)
--- 11.3% less cases per 100k residents than Wisconsin
- New cases per 100k in the past week: 173 (89 new cases, -21% change from previous week)
Corey Coyle // Wikimedia Commons
#30. Washburn County
- Cumulative deaths per 100k: 299 (47 total deaths)
--- 15.9% more deaths per 100k residents than Wisconsin
- New deaths per 100k in the past week: 0.0 (0 new deaths, 0% change from previous week)
- Cumulative cases per 100k: 28,957 (4,552 total cases)
--- 6.9% less cases per 100k residents than Wisconsin
- New cases per 100k in the past week: 286 (45 new cases, +10% change from previous week)
Bjoertvedt // Wikimedia Commons
#29. Kewaunee County
- Cumulative deaths per 100k: 299 (61 total deaths)
--- 15.9% more deaths per 100k residents than Wisconsin
- New deaths per 100k in the past week: 4.9 (1 new deaths, 0% change from previous week)
- Cumulative cases per 100k: 30,860 (6,306 total cases)
--- 0.8% less cases per 100k residents than Wisconsin
- New cases per 100k in the past week: 161 (33 new cases, +3% change from previous week)
Chris Rand // Wikimedia Commons
#28. Chippewa County
- Cumulative deaths per 100k: 303 (196 total deaths)
--- 17.4% more deaths per 100k residents than Wisconsin
- New deaths per 100k in the past week: 0.0 (0 new deaths, -100% change from previous week)
- Cumulative cases per 100k: 31,498 (20,366 total cases)
--- 1.3% more cases per 100k residents than Wisconsin
- New cases per 100k in the past week: 145 (94 new cases, -4% change from previous week)
Bobak Ha'Eri // Wikimedia Commons
#27. Adams County
- Cumulative deaths per 100k: 321 (65 total deaths)
--- 24.4% more deaths per 100k residents than Wisconsin
- New deaths per 100k in the past week: 4.9 (1 new deaths, 0% change from previous week)
- Cumulative cases per 100k: 25,856 (5,228 total cases)
--- 16.9% less cases per 100k residents than Wisconsin
- New cases per 100k in the past week: 138 (28 new cases, -10% change from previous week)
Royalbroil // Wikimedia Commons
#26. Barron County
- Cumulative deaths per 100k: 325 (147 total deaths)
--- 26.0% more deaths per 100k residents than Wisconsin
- New deaths per 100k in the past week: 0.0 (0 new deaths, 0% change from previous week)
- Cumulative cases per 100k: 32,831 (14,854 total cases)
--- 5.6% more cases per 100k residents than Wisconsin
- New cases per 100k in the past week: 259 (117 new cases, -15% change from previous week)
Appraiser // Wikimedia Commons
#25. Menominee County
- Cumulative deaths per 100k: 329 (15 total deaths)
--- 27.5% more deaths per 100k residents than Wisconsin
- New deaths per 100k in the past week: 0.0 (0 new deaths, 0% change from previous week)
- Cumulative cases per 100k: 46,049 (2,098 total cases)
--- 48.1% more cases per 100k residents than Wisconsin
- New cases per 100k in the past week: 263 (12 new cases, +9% change from previous week)
Royalbroil // Wikimedia Commons
#24. Oconto County
- Cumulative deaths per 100k: 330 (125 total deaths)
--- 27.9% more deaths per 100k residents than Wisconsin
- New deaths per 100k in the past week: 0.0 (0 new deaths, 0% change from previous week)
- Cumulative cases per 100k: 32,420 (12,297 total cases)
--- 4.2% more cases per 100k residents than Wisconsin
- New cases per 100k in the past week: 211 (80 new cases, +8% change from previous week)
TheCatalyst31 // Wikimedia Commons
#23. Marinette County
- Cumulative deaths per 100k: 330 (133 total deaths)
--- 27.9% more deaths per 100k residents than Wisconsin
- New deaths per 100k in the past week: 0.0 (0 new deaths, 0% change from previous week)
- Cumulative cases per 100k: 31,725 (12,801 total cases)
--- 2.0% more cases per 100k residents than Wisconsin
- New cases per 100k in the past week: 188 (76 new cases, -10% change from previous week)
Bobak Ha'Eri // Wikimedia Commons
#22. Wood County
- Cumulative deaths per 100k: 333 (243 total deaths)
--- 29.1% more deaths per 100k residents than Wisconsin
- New deaths per 100k in the past week: 1.4 (1 new deaths, 0% change from previous week)
- Cumulative cases per 100k: 33,059 (24,133 total cases)
--- 6.3% more cases per 100k residents than Wisconsin
- New cases per 100k in the past week: 244 (178 new cases, +1% change from previous week)
TheCatalyst31 // Wikimedia Commons
#21. Vernon County
- Cumulative deaths per 100k: 337 (104 total deaths)
--- 30.6% more deaths per 100k residents than Wisconsin
- New deaths per 100k in the past week: 0.0 (0 new deaths, 0% change from previous week)
- Cumulative cases per 100k: 22,377 (6,897 total cases)
--- 28.0% less cases per 100k residents than Wisconsin
- New cases per 100k in the past week: 156 (48 new cases, -8% change from previous week)
Royalbroil // Wikimedia Commons
#20. Green Lake County
- Cumulative deaths per 100k: 344 (65 total deaths)
--- 33.3% more deaths per 100k residents than Wisconsin
- New deaths per 100k in the past week: 0.0 (0 new deaths, 0% change from previous week)
- Cumulative cases per 100k: 30,424 (5,754 total cases)
--- 2.2% less cases per 100k residents than Wisconsin
- New cases per 100k in the past week: 196 (37 new cases, -16% change from previous week)
Royalbroil // Wikimedia Commons
#19. Waushara County
- Cumulative deaths per 100k: 356 (87 total deaths)
--- 38.0% more deaths per 100k residents than Wisconsin
- New deaths per 100k in the past week: 0.0 (0 new deaths, 0% change from previous week)
- Cumulative cases per 100k: 28,691 (7,013 total cases)
--- 7.7% less cases per 100k residents than Wisconsin
- New cases per 100k in the past week: 172 (42 new cases, -9% change from previous week)
I, the copyright holder of this work, hereby publish it under the following license: // Wikimedia Commons
#18. Clark County
- Cumulative deaths per 100k: 359 (125 total deaths)
--- 39.1% more deaths per 100k residents than Wisconsin
- New deaths per 100k in the past week: 2.9 (1 new deaths, 0% change from previous week)
- Cumulative cases per 100k: 23,880 (8,304 total cases)
--- 23.2% less cases per 100k residents than Wisconsin
- New cases per 100k in the past week: 155 (54 new cases, 0% change from previous week)
Jeff the quiet // Wikimedia Commons
#17. Taylor County
- Cumulative deaths per 100k: 359 (73 total deaths)
--- 39.1% more deaths per 100k residents than Wisconsin
- New deaths per 100k in the past week: 0.0 (0 new deaths, 0% change from previous week)
- Cumulative cases per 100k: 25,802 (5,249 total cases)
--- 17.0% less cases per 100k residents than Wisconsin
- New cases per 100k in the past week: 167 (34 new cases, -29% change from previous week)
Jeff the quiet // Wikimedia Commons
#16. Racine County
- Cumulative deaths per 100k: 361 (708 total deaths)
--- 39.9% more deaths per 100k residents than Wisconsin
- New deaths per 100k in the past week: 0.0 (0 new deaths, 0% change from previous week)
- Cumulative cases per 100k: 32,469 (63,740 total cases)
--- 4.4% more cases per 100k residents than Wisconsin
- New cases per 100k in the past week: 243 (477 new cases, +4% change from previous week)
gillfoto // Wikimedia Commons
#15. Marathon County
- Cumulative deaths per 100k: 376 (510 total deaths)
--- 45.7% more deaths per 100k residents than Wisconsin
- New deaths per 100k in the past week: 0.7 (1 new deaths, 0% change from previous week)
- Cumulative cases per 100k: 32,807 (44,516 total cases)
--- 5.5% more cases per 100k residents than Wisconsin
- New cases per 100k in the past week: 209 (284 new cases, -5% change from previous week)
Bobak Ha'Eri // Wikimedia Commons
#14. Sawyer County
- Cumulative deaths per 100k: 380 (63 total deaths)
--- 47.3% more deaths per 100k residents than Wisconsin
- New deaths per 100k in the past week: 0.0 (0 new deaths, 0% change from previous week)
- Cumulative cases per 100k: 32,166 (5,326 total cases)
--- 3.4% more cases per 100k residents than Wisconsin
- New cases per 100k in the past week: 362 (60 new cases, +28% change from previous week)
Foreverwiser // Wikimedia Commons
#13. Shawano County
- Cumulative deaths per 100k: 381 (156 total deaths)
--- 47.7% more deaths per 100k residents than Wisconsin
- New deaths per 100k in the past week: 2.4 (1 new deaths, 0% change from previous week)
- Cumulative cases per 100k: 31,294 (12,799 total cases)
--- 0.6% more cases per 100k residents than Wisconsin
- New cases per 100k in the past week: 205 (84 new cases, +42% change from previous week)
Royalbroil // Wikimedia Commons
#12. Kenosha County
- Cumulative deaths per 100k: 387 (657 total deaths)
--- 50.0% more deaths per 100k residents than Wisconsin
- New deaths per 100k in the past week: 1.2 (2 new deaths, 0% change from previous week)
- Cumulative cases per 100k: 29,590 (50,173 total cases)
--- 4.9% less cases per 100k residents than Wisconsin
- New cases per 100k in the past week: 189 (321 new cases, -9% change from previous week)
Keith Cooper // Wikimedia Commons
#11. Dodge County
- Cumulative deaths per 100k: 392 (344 total deaths)
--- 51.9% more deaths per 100k residents than Wisconsin
- New deaths per 100k in the past week: 1.1 (1 new deaths, 0% change from previous week)
- Cumulative cases per 100k: 33,581 (29,497 total cases)
--- 8.0% more cases per 100k residents than Wisconsin
- New cases per 100k in the past week: 135 (119 new cases, -39% change from previous week)
Doc Searls // Wikimedia Commons
#10. Oneida County
- Cumulative deaths per 100k: 393 (140 total deaths)
--- 52.3% more deaths per 100k residents than Wisconsin
- New deaths per 100k in the past week: 0.0 (0 new deaths, 0% change from previous week)
- Cumulative cases per 100k: 27,341 (9,732 total cases)
--- 12.1% less cases per 100k residents than Wisconsin
- New cases per 100k in the past week: 214 (76 new cases, +23% change from previous week)
Royalbroil // Wikimedia Commons
#9. Florence County
- Cumulative deaths per 100k: 396 (17 total deaths)
--- 53.5% more deaths per 100k residents than Wisconsin
- New deaths per 100k in the past week: 0.0 (0 new deaths, 0% change from previous week)
- Cumulative cases per 100k: 27,893 (1,198 total cases)
--- 10.3% less cases per 100k residents than Wisconsin
- New cases per 100k in the past week: 256 (11 new cases, -45% change from previous week)
Jimmy Emerson // Wikimedia Commons
#8. Marquette County
- Cumulative deaths per 100k: 398 (62 total deaths)
--- 54.3% more deaths per 100k residents than Wisconsin
- New deaths per 100k in the past week: 0.0 (0 new deaths, 0% change from previous week)
- Cumulative cases per 100k: 27,501 (4,283 total cases)
--- 11.6% less cases per 100k residents than Wisconsin
- New cases per 100k in the past week: 212 (33 new cases, +3% change from previous week)
Royalbroil // Wikimedia Commons
#7. Vilas County
- Cumulative deaths per 100k: 410 (91 total deaths)
--- 58.9% more deaths per 100k residents than Wisconsin
- New deaths per 100k in the past week: 0.0 (0 new deaths, 0% change from previous week)
- Cumulative cases per 100k: 26,542 (5,891 total cases)
--- 14.7% less cases per 100k residents than Wisconsin
- New cases per 100k in the past week: 198 (44 new cases, -2% change from previous week)
TheCatalyst31 // Wikimedia Commons
#6. Rusk County
- Cumulative deaths per 100k: 416 (59 total deaths)
--- 61.2% more deaths per 100k residents than Wisconsin
- New deaths per 100k in the past week: 0.0 (0 new deaths, 0% change from previous week)
- Cumulative cases per 100k: 26,774 (3,796 total cases)
--- 13.9% less cases per 100k residents than Wisconsin
- New cases per 100k in the past week: 127 (18 new cases, -22% change from previous week)
Jeff the quiet // Wikimedia Commons
#5. Langlade County
- Cumulative deaths per 100k: 490 (94 total deaths)
--- 89.9% more deaths per 100k residents than Wisconsin
- New deaths per 100k in the past week: 5.2 (1 new deaths, 0% change from previous week)
- Cumulative cases per 100k: 30,778 (5,906 total cases)
--- 1.0% less cases per 100k residents than Wisconsin
- New cases per 100k in the past week: 245 (47 new cases, 0% change from previous week)
Jeff the quiet // Wikimedia Commons
#4. Waupaca County
- Cumulative deaths per 100k: 504 (257 total deaths)
--- 95.3% more deaths per 100k residents than Wisconsin
- New deaths per 100k in the past week: 2.0 (1 new deaths, 0% change from previous week)
- Cumulative cases per 100k: 29,165 (14,871 total cases)
--- 6.2% less cases per 100k residents than Wisconsin
- New cases per 100k in the past week: 163 (83 new cases, +12% change from previous week)
self // Wikimedia Commons
#3. Lincoln County
- Cumulative deaths per 100k: 554 (153 total deaths)
--- 114.7% more deaths per 100k residents than Wisconsin
- New deaths per 100k in the past week: 0.0 (0 new deaths, -100% change from previous week)
- Cumulative cases per 100k: 29,033 (8,011 total cases)
--- 6.6% less cases per 100k residents than Wisconsin
- New cases per 100k in the past week: 178 (49 new cases, +14% change from previous week)
Royalbroil // Wikimedia Commons
#2. Forest County
- Cumulative deaths per 100k: 578 (52 total deaths)
--- 124.0% more deaths per 100k residents than Wisconsin
- New deaths per 100k in the past week: 0.0 (0 new deaths, 0% change from previous week)
- Cumulative cases per 100k: 33,585 (3,024 total cases)
--- 8.0% more cases per 100k residents than Wisconsin
- New cases per 100k in the past week: 355 (32 new cases, +52% change from previous week)
Royalbroil // Wikimedia Commons
#1. Iron County
- Cumulative deaths per 100k: 844 (48 total deaths)
--- 227.1% more deaths per 100k residents than Wisconsin
- New deaths per 100k in the past week: 0.0 (0 new deaths, 0% change from previous week)
- Cumulative cases per 100k: 28,433 (1,617 total cases)
--- 8.6% less cases per 100k residents than Wisconsin
- New cases per 100k in the past week: 158 (9 new cases, +12% change from previous week)
Bobak Ha'Eri // Wikimedia Commons
