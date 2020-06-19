New plans emerge at former Dairyland Greyhound Park site

“Now I’m more concerned because plans are changing,” Bogdala said. “I can’t support it. We’re not getting enough information.”

Mayor John Antaramian, who chairs the Plan Commission, said he was voting in favor at this time because there are contingencies in place that require all loose ends be tied up before any the TID funding is activated.

“There’s still a number of issues that need to be addressed,” Antaramian said. “Without a developer’s agreement, nothing can happen.”

Zilber did not garner majority support for one of its five agenda items. A resolution to create a two-lot certified survey map at 6622 104th Ave. is going to the council without a favorable recommendation — at least at this time.

Chad Navis, director of industrial investments with Zilber Development, discussed the rationale behind the company’s request to divide the land further. Navis said an industrial building for a company known as Heartland Produce has been proposed for a portion of the property.

“I’m not going to support it because I don’t understand it,” commissioner Lydia Spottswood said. “I basically need more information before I can move forward on this.”