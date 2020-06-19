New plans emerge at former Dairyland Greyhound Park site

A large-scale redevelopment of the former 240-acre Dairyland Greyhound Park site in Kenosha went back under the microscope as a city panel reviewed a new set of details for the mixed-use project.
Members of the Plan Commission gave favorable recommendations to several of the provisions for the project, which is expected to occur over several years in multiple phases. The panel, however, voted down one of the newer elements of the project, citing a lack of information.
Zilber Property Group has been overseeing the repurposing of the long-dormant Dairyland site, which the company has dubbed Project Greeneway. Plans for the site call for a 360-unit apartment complex, industrial buildings, a business park and retail.
Zilber is working in tandem with the Forest County Potawatomi Community.
After robust deliberation Thursday, commissioners voted 6-3 to forward to the City Council several favorable recommendations, including amendments to Kenosha’s long-range land-use plan and the creation of a new $22 million tax-incremental district to spur public improvements at the site.
Commissioners voting against the land-use changes and TID creation included Ald. David Bogdala and Veronica Flores and Craig Free. Throughout the review, Bogdala said he had reservations about giving any favorable votes because some components of the development have yet to be fleshed out.
“Now I’m more concerned because plans are changing,” Bogdala said. “I can’t support it. We’re not getting enough information.”
Mayor John Antaramian, who chairs the Plan Commission, said he was voting in favor at this time because there are contingencies in place that require all loose ends be tied up before any the TID funding is activated.
“There’s still a number of issues that need to be addressed,” Antaramian said. “Without a developer’s agreement, nothing can happen.”
Zilber did not garner majority support for one of its five agenda items. A resolution to create a two-lot certified survey map at 6622 104th Ave. is going to the council without a favorable recommendation — at least at this time.
Chad Navis, director of industrial investments with Zilber Development, discussed the rationale behind the company’s request to divide the land further. Navis said an industrial building for a company known as Heartland Produce has been proposed for a portion of the property.
“I’m not going to support it because I don’t understand it,” commissioner Lydia Spottswood said. “I basically need more information before I can move forward on this.”
In his pitch on the Heartland component, Navis said he believed it would be a welcome addition to the overall area.
“It’s going to be a darn sharp looking building,” Navis said.
But Spottswood said she had reservations about the location of the site, particularly since it is near residential properties.
“I put myself in the shoes of the homeowners,” Spottswood said.
Antaramian also called on Navis and other Zilber representatives to reach out to Bogdala, whose aldermanic district is near the site, and Ald. Dominic Ruffalo, who represents the property, to flesh out all up-to-date details of the project.
“I’d like to get these things cleared up in the next two weeks, please,” Antaramian said to Navis.
SIMMONS BLOCK PARTY
Harris and Hudson with Matt
CAR SHOW BAKER PARK
CAR SHOW BAKER PARK
CAR SHOW BAKER PARK
CAR SHOW BAKER PARK
CAR SHOW BAKER PARK
CAR SHOW BAKER PARK
CAR SHOW BAKER PARK
CAR SHOW BAKER PARK
CAR SHOW BAKER PARK
WOUNDED WARRIOR CAR SHOW
CAR SHOW
CAR SHOW
RODS FOR A REASON CAR SHOW
RODS FOR A REASON CAR SHOW
Get local news delivered to your inbox!
Subscribe to our Daily Headlines newsletter.