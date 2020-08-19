New polling place for two wards in village

Snell said individual postcards could be mailed out, but to do that, an outside agency would need to be brought in. The village will investigate the cost of possibly sending out an individual mailing.

The number of absentee ballots has climbed to about 4,000 currently, Snell said, and it should continue to climb as the election gets closer. The village has about 13,000 registered voters.

“I don’t know if I have enough staff,” she said. “We’re just barely keeping above right now. We’ve just been inundated with some more absentee ballots. We’re about 300 deep in those that we have to key in.”

Village Administrator Nathan Thiel said the change will be prominently displayed in the upcoming newsletter, which should aid getting the word to the affected voters. A note also will be placed in utility bills, Thiel said.

“There is going to be a mailing of sorts, in the sense that we’re planning on calling this out specifically in the newsletter that goes out to all village residents,” he said. “If necessary, we can try to highlight it in the newsletter so that it’s further up on the docket.”

In addition, there will be signage placed at the Addison to redirect any voter who didn’t realize they will have to vote at the RecPlex, Snell said.