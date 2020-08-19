New polling place for two wards in village

PLEASANT PRAIRIE — Voters in two village wards will have to adjust their travel plans for the Nov. 3 election to cast an in-person ballot.
But they won’t have to venture too far.
The Village Board unanimously approved a resolution to move voters in Wards 13 and 14 from the Addison of Pleasant Prairie, 9651 Prairie Ridge Blvd., to the RecPlex, 9900 Terwall Terrace, for the general election.
Village Clerk Jane Snell told the board the change is because of COVID-19 and the amount of usable, safe space at the Addison. Voters will cast their ballots in the southeast corner of the Field House at the RecPlex.
Parking and entrance to the RecPlex will be on the south side of the complex.
Snell said the change will be relayed to voters in a number of different places — the MyVote system, the village website, village newsletter, Channel 25 and through social media.
Trustee Mike Pollocoff suggested an individual mailing to each of the voters in both wards, but that may be difficult to complete for a number of reasons, Snell said.
“This isn’t a permanent change,” she said. “If this was a permanent change to that polling location, I certainly would do that. This is a temporary change, and it’s only due to the pandemic. It’s my understanding is that we’ll back to the Addison when it’s safe to do so.”
Snell said individual postcards could be mailed out, but to do that, an outside agency would need to be brought in. The village will investigate the cost of possibly sending out an individual mailing.
The number of absentee ballots has climbed to about 4,000 currently, Snell said, and it should continue to climb as the election gets closer. The village has about 13,000 registered voters.
“I don’t know if I have enough staff,” she said. “We’re just barely keeping above right now. We’ve just been inundated with some more absentee ballots. We’re about 300 deep in those that we have to key in.”
Village Administrator Nathan Thiel said the change will be prominently displayed in the upcoming newsletter, which should aid getting the word to the affected voters. A note also will be placed in utility bills, Thiel said.
“There is going to be a mailing of sorts, in the sense that we’re planning on calling this out specifically in the newsletter that goes out to all village residents,” he said. “If necessary, we can try to highlight it in the newsletter so that it’s further up on the docket.”
In addition, there will be signage placed at the Addison to redirect any voter who didn’t realize they will have to vote at the RecPlex, Snell said.
Pollocoff said he understands the task of trying to get the word out.
“I brought it up with some hesitation, because I know the amount of work, especially with this election, is growing exponentially,” he said. “I think, if we can move it up in the newsletter, there would be a better chance of somebody looking at it.”
In-person schedule
Snell on Tuesday released the dates for in-person absentee voting, which will take place from Oct. 19 to Oct. 29, from 7:30 a.m. to 4:30 p.m., and Oct. 30, from 8 a.m. to 5 p.m.
Voters can go to the south entrance of the Auditorium at the Village Hall, 9915 39th Ave.
Registered voters can request absentee ballots online through the www.myvote.wi.gov or at the Village Clerk’s office. A photo ID is required.
