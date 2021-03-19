New Prairie Side Ace Hardware store open for business on the south side

Dickes said he is extremely proud of expanding his lawn and garden area and a Benjamin Moore paint section.

“We have certain brands that are unique to us,” said Dickes. He said he collaborated with Benjamin Moore because he said it offer a quality product that would appeal to professional paint contractors.

Realizing his dreams

Dickes, a former aerospace engineer, said he always wanted to own a hardware store. He kept adding merchandise to his original business, which has been in that location for the past 10 years – eight of them as a TruValue hardware store.

He began thinking of expanding two years ago, under the Ace banner. He first thought of opening a second store, but considered the new location when he realized that the former Chase Bank drive-through was on the market.

“We had the happy problem of outgrowing our space,” he said of the former location. “I thought there’s a piece of ground that opened up right at my doorstep.”

Considering how the COVID-19 pandemic had affected some local businesses, Dickes wanted to use local contractors to build the new facility. “We hired our neighbors,” he said.