New projection model estimates Kenosha County will see COVID-19 peak in early June

A new analysis from Kenosha County’s Division of Health estimates that the county’s COVID-19 peak will hit in early June, with 2,480 people here expected to be infected on that date.

The projection model used by the Division of Health suggests that the Safer at Home order has had a big impact in lowering the number of infections, estimating that, without the order which as been in place since March 25, the total number of people who contracted the virus in Kenosha County would have climbed to 34,000 on June 3. If the Safer at Home order had ended April 24, the estimated number of cases on that date would have been 7,140.

Jen Freiheit, director of the Division of Health, said the model shows that social distancing is working and that the extension of the Safer at Home order will sharply reduce the reach of the virus.

“We know coronavirus has brought painful disruption and distress for residents. However, these numbers tell us that what we’re doing is working,” Freiheit said in a formal statement. “We know social distancing is tough and comes with incredible sacrifices. But steps we’re all taking to maintain social distancing could save the lives of people we know and people who are important to us.”