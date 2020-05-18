New public COVID-19 testing site to open Tuesday in Kenosha

× Help support our COVID-19 coverage We're providing access to COVID-19 articles for free. Please help support our work by subscribing or signing up for an account. Already a subscriber? Log in. Log in Sign up Become a Member

A free, public drive-through COVID-19 testing site will open Tuesday in the parking lot at Pick ’n Save Kenosha South, 5710 75th St.

“We are excited for our Pick ’n Save pharmacy team to work with Kroger Health to provide free COVID-19 testing. Testing is one of the most important tools in the fight to slow the spread of the coronavirus,” said Michael Marx, president, Roundy’s Division.

The site, which will be open to those who register in advance, is being offered by Pick ’n Save and Kroger Health in partnership with the Kenosha County Division of Health. It will be open from 10 a.m. to 4 p.m. May 19-23 and May 26-29.

“We are thankful to Kroger Health and Pick ’n Save for their generosity in helping us meet our objective to test more people in Kenosha County,” Kenosha County Health Officer Jen Freiheit said. “This is yet another tool for us to add to our toolbox as we continue to fight this virus.”

The announcement Monday came as the number of positive cases of COVID-19 in Kenosha County grew from 838 on Sunday to 862 on Monday. There have been a total of 4,019 negative tests countywide. The number of deaths increased to 19 on Monday with the death of a 58-year-old female.