New public COVID-19 testing site to open Tuesday in Kenosha

A free, public drive-through COVID-19 testing site will open Tuesday in the parking lot at Pick ’n Save Kenosha South, 5710 75th St.
“We are excited for our Pick ’n Save pharmacy team to work with Kroger Health to provide free COVID-19 testing. Testing is one of the most important tools in the fight to slow the spread of the coronavirus,” said Michael Marx, president, Roundy’s Division.
The site, which will be open to those who register in advance, is being offered by Pick ’n Save and Kroger Health in partnership with the Kenosha County Division of Health. It will be open from 10 a.m. to 4 p.m. May 19-23 and May 26-29.
“We are thankful to Kroger Health and Pick ’n Save for their generosity in helping us meet our objective to test more people in Kenosha County,” Kenosha County Health Officer Jen Freiheit said. “This is yet another tool for us to add to our toolbox as we continue to fight this virus.”
The announcement Monday came as the number of positive cases of COVID-19 in Kenosha County grew from 838 on Sunday to 862 on Monday. There have been a total of 4,019 negative tests countywide. The number of deaths increased to 19 on Monday with the death of a 58-year-old female.
Community members can register at http://krogerhealth.com/covidtesting. Eligibility will be established by a virtual screening tool based on guidelines from the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC) along with recommendations from state and local health authorities.
Those eligible can select an appointment time in their area. Then, registrants will receive an email confirmation with pre-appointment paperwork. Each patient should have a photo ID at the testing site and should leave their car windows rolled up until a Pick ‘n Save pharmacy associate approaches the car and advises the patient when to roll down the window.
The drive-through testing location has a self-administered nasal swab that must be ordered and observed by a provider. Kroger determined this testing methodology is beneficial as it increases the number of tests that can be provided while conserving available personal protective equipment.
Pick ‘n Save pharmacists expect to test as many as 260 people per day. Results are expected within approximately 72 hours.
“This work, like all the work we do, is guided by our values and Our Promise to Feed the Human Spirit,” said Colleen Lindholz, president of Kroger Health. “As we continue to create partnerships that offer easy-to-access testing, we are proud of our commitment to serving our customers and our communities. The Kroger Co. will donate all professional services at the drive-through testing facilities, including orders and observing the COVID-19 test.”
The service is supported with laboratory services provided by eTrueNorth, a contractor of the U.S. Department of Health and Human Services.
Here are photos sent to the Kenosha News by our readers showing us what they're doing at home to keep moving forward and pass the time during …
