New recyclables sorting facility in Pleasant Prairie planned

PLEASANT PRAIRIE — A Colorado-based company plans to operate a recyclable materials sorting facility in an existing warehouse at 9501 80th Ave..

The Pleasant Prairie Plan Commission gave provisional approval for a conditional use permit to AMP Robotics Corporation during a public meeting Monday.

AMP Robotics Corporation, a technology company headquarter in Louisville, Colo., identifies and sorts valuable materials that would otherwise be thrown away, with three similar sortation facilities in Denver, Atlanta and Cleveland.

The site, the former location of a Nucon Corporation facility, is near the former We Energies power plant site.

According to the Pleasant Prairie Community Development Department, AMP will install specialized equipment to sort recyclable materials delivered to the facility from a primary material recovery facility and will not accept recyclables from the public.

Recyclables will mostly consist of newspapers, magazines, cardboard boxes, plastic bottles, tin cans and aluminum cans.

The new site could also take in recyclables discarded from specific manufacturing processes, but most materials at the site will come from the recovery facility that will first process the materials.

“The automated technology AMP Robotics is bringing to Pleasant Prairie will aid the global recycling efforts and help recover discarded materials,” said Jean Werbie-Harris, village community development director. “The company is known for its advancement in technology that brings speed and accuracy to the recycling industry. The village staff looks forward to seeing the company succeed in Pleasant Prairie.”

AMP anticipates hiring 25 people working three shifts, and plans to be functioning by late fall this year.

AMP has a focus on developing technologies combining artificial intelligence, machine learning and robotics to increase efficiency in the recycling industry.

