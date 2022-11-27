New report: About 1,400 veterans in Kenosha County struggle to afford the basics

Earlier this month Veterans Day ceremonies honored military veterans on the anniversary of the end of the first World War.

Across Kenosha County, organizations flew flags and spoke of the importance of honoring veterans and their sacrifices.

A new report released the same day shows how much support local veterans still need, including many who are living below poverty level, some even homeless.

Prepared by the United Way of Kenosha County and research partner United For ALICE, the report looked into how many households are living either in poverty or were ALICE, considered to be "Asset Limited, Income Constrained and Employed."

According to their data, out of Kenosha County’s 10,149 veterans, 14%, about 1,400 people are ALICE or in poverty, meaning they are struggling to afford the basics. According to the 2020 ALICE report, out of 63,950 households in the county, 37% were ALICE or in poverty.

“Our freedom comes with the responsibility to ensure that those who have served and sacrificed don’t struggle to make ends meet once they return home,” said Carolynn Friesch, CEO of United Way of Kenosha County. “Although veterans do have additional supports not afforded non-veterans, clearly there’s still room for improvement.”

At the Heroes Café at Festival Foods, 3207 80th St, veterans from across Kenosha and across decades of military service gather regularly to socialize with people they can relate to, a common struggle for former service-members.

Many share similar stories of struggling upon returning to the United States, some facing disabilities, mental illness or just a general inability to reintegrate to society.

Laurens Vellekoop, who served for more than two decades in the army and was a prisoner of war during the Gulf War, said he wasn’t allowed to work when he got back. The government, Vellekoop said, was worried that POWs like him could “go postal,” a slang-term harkening back to a series of Postal Service shootings by disgruntled workers.

Vellekoop said he was on the edge of homelessness for a while, an issue he said was very common for Vietnam veterans after the war.

“It was through the generosity of others that I was able to survive,” Vellekoop said. “A lot of the veterans, after they get back, they get divorced, they end up homeless.”

Another veteran, John Scott, said he has never experienced homelessness himself, but shared a story about an Afghanistan veteran he had met just a few weeks ago. The man was homeless and essentially penniless, Scott said, and while he wanted to help him he struggled with what to do.

“I’m sure there are plenty of veterans that are homeless that are invisible,” Scott said. “If anybody walked in and looked at him, they’d never know.”

According to the report’s findings, disabilities and race were major factors in whether a veteran sat above or below the poverty threshold in Wisconsin.

Thirty-four percent of Black veterans and 26% of veterans of two or more races live below the ALICE threshold in Wisconsin, compared to 16% of white veterans and 13% of Asian veterans.

Across Wisconsin, the number of veterans with disabilities increases with age, yet the rate of financial hardship was highest for younger veterans with disabilities. Sixty-two percent of veterans between ages 17 and 24 with disabilities were below the ALICE threshold, compared to 32% of veterans aged 65 to 74 with disabilities.

Ali Nelson, director at the Kenosha County Division of Veterans Services and the county’s veterans service officer, talked about the interconnected nature of financial hardships, homelessness and mental illness for veterans. Those who struggle upon returning can spiral into drugs, drinking and crime, Nelson said.

“Coming back, they need something to wake up for,” Nelson said.

He advised veterans or their loved ones to reach out to their county veterans service officer for advice, assistance and more. The Kenosha County Division of Veterans Services is at the Kenosha County Job Center, 8600 Sheridan Road, and can be contacted by calling 262-605-6690.