New report details efforts to prevent criminalization of homeless

The ways non-profit organizations and law enforcement work together to prevent the criminalization of the homeless in Kenosha County is the subject of a recently completed seven-page report.

“This report provides an overview of the strategies used in Kenosha in 2020 to prevent the criminalization of homelessness,” said Sharon Pomaville, executive director of the Sharing Center, who collected the data. “It shows just how intensive the work is being done in our community to increase the wellbeing of people who don’t have permanent housing.”

The Sharing Center is a social services assistance agency based in Salem Lakes.

Pomaville said the report is an exercise the Wisconsin Balance of State Continuum of Care (COC) suggests be employed at the local level. The COC helps standardize processes and procedures for organizations that work with the homeless, including Women and Children’s Horizons, The Sharing Center, the Shalom Center and Kenosha Human Development Services in Kenosha County, and provides funding to re-house individuals and families.

“From time to time, it is important to examine everything that is being done so criminalization doesn’t become a standard,” Pomaville said.