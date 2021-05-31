New report details efforts to prevent criminalization of homeless

The ways non-profit organizations and law enforcement work together to prevent the criminalization of the homeless in Kenosha County is the subject of a recently completed seven-page report.
“This report provides an overview of the strategies used in Kenosha in 2020 to prevent the criminalization of homelessness,” said Sharon Pomaville, executive director of the Sharing Center, who collected the data. “It shows just how intensive the work is being done in our community to increase the wellbeing of people who don’t have permanent housing.”
The Sharing Center is a social services assistance agency based in Salem Lakes.
Pomaville said the report is an exercise the Wisconsin Balance of State Continuum of Care (COC) suggests be employed at the local level. The COC helps standardize processes and procedures for organizations that work with the homeless, including Women and Children’s Horizons, The Sharing Center, the Shalom Center and Kenosha Human Development Services in Kenosha County, and provides funding to re-house individuals and families.
“From time to time, it is important to examine everything that is being done so criminalization doesn’t become a standard,” Pomaville said.
Tamarra Coleman, executive director of the Shalom Center, Kenosha’s principal homeless shelter, said the criminalization of the homeless effects everyone in the community.
“Rather than addressing the causes of homelessness and helping people escape life on the streets, criminalization creates a costly revolving door that circulates individuals experiencing homelessness from the street to the criminal justice system and back,” Coleman said. “A growing body of research comparing the cost of homelessness to the cost of providing housing to homeless people consistently shows that housing, rather than jailing homeless people is the much more successful and cost-effective option.”
Coleman said the report shows how service providers working with the homeless population are working together to rehouse the homeless, provide support and ensure they are “not arrested for things they can’t always control.”
“We have a ‘No Wrong Door’ system,” Coleman said. “This means that it doesn’t matter what door you enter (police station, Shalom Center, Sharing Center, KHDS, Women and Children’s Horizons or NAMI) we are all working together to support our homeless and provide them the tools and resources to be rehoused, safe, and supported.”
The report includes what efforts are being made by the Kenosha Police Department and Kenosha County Sheriff’s Department to connect the homeless to the various programs designed to help them secure stable housing and improve their mental and physical wellbeing.
Data findings
The data includes the following 2020 statistics in addition to other assistance provided by the organizations:
Shalom Center – provided Emergency Family Shelter to 131 adults and 259 children (8,472 shelter nights); sheltered 518 adults through the INNS programs (10,456 shelter nights).
Women and Children’s Horizons – provided 2,088 shelter nights to 113 people (59 adults and 54 children); provided Rapid Rehousing assistance to 35 people (14 adults and 21 children).
Kenosha Human Development Services, Inc. – provided Emergency Motel Voucher Assistance to 268 people (199 adults and 69 children); provided Projects for Assistance in Transition (PATH) services to 226 persons; served 72 youth through the Runaway and Homeless Youth project; served 34 single adults through the Permanent Supportive Housing program; and served 66 people (51 adults and 15 children) through the Rapid Rehousing program.
The Sharing Center – provided 8 housing vouchers, each providing 18 months’ rent and utilities per family; provided support to 45 homeless individuals; provided rental assistance to 18 people.
Coleman said data collected as part of this review not only helps ensure effective outcomes, but also will help drive programming decisions.
“Evaluating our protocols allow us to determine what is working and what is not working,” Coleman said. “It also gives us a chance to provide an update to our community, so they are made aware of our strategies.”