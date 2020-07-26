New school year plans on KUSD's agenda Tuesday

How the in-person learning set up may look, according to the current proposal, differs between the various grade levels.

At the district’s elementary schools, students at each grade level would stay in one classroom for their core classes. Physical education would take place in the gym or outdoors as much as possible.

Breakfast and lunch would be served in the classroom.

In-person learning at the middle and high school level will include core and elective classes, with breakfast and lunch served in cafeterias or other available open spaces.

The virtual option, which currently is being considered as a stand-alone option and not blended with in-person, would have as many as 3,000 elementary students involved based on the district’s survey.

Elementary students would attend school five days a week, either in-person or online, with a half day on Fridays. Students using the virtual model in middle and high school will take courses Monday through Thursday — with the in-person students — and on Fridays, will have learning activities in a virtual environment through Google Classroom.