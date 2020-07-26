New school year plans on KUSD's agenda Tuesday

How the start of the 2020-21 school year looks may be known by late Tuesday night.
The Kenosha Unified School District will hold its regular monthly meeting at 7 p.m., both in person with limited seating at the Educational Support Center’s Board Meeting Room, 3600 52nd St., and streaming live on the district’s YouTube channel.
At the top of the to-do list for parents, students, teachers and staff alike is the plan to return to school in the midst of the ongoing COVID-19 pandemic.
During a special board meeting earlier this month, a proposal that included either in-person classes or virtual learning for elementary and middle school students was laid out, along with a plan at the three district high schools.
According to that proposal, high schoolers at Tremper, Bradford and Indian Trail would have the choice of in-person learning four days a week with one day of virtual learning.
Students who choose to go the virtual route would be considered full time.
While the board heard those recommendations, along with others from committees that deal with health and safety and student emotional well-being, there wasn’t any official action taken.
The district sent out a survey to its parents and received 8,674 responses. Of those, 72% preferred in-person learning to virtual learning.
How the in-person learning set up may look, according to the current proposal, differs between the various grade levels.
At the district’s elementary schools, students at each grade level would stay in one classroom for their core classes. Physical education would take place in the gym or outdoors as much as possible.
Breakfast and lunch would be served in the classroom.
In-person learning at the middle and high school level will include core and elective classes, with breakfast and lunch served in cafeterias or other available open spaces.
The virtual option, which currently is being considered as a stand-alone option and not blended with in-person, would have as many as 3,000 elementary students involved based on the district’s survey.
Elementary students would attend school five days a week, either in-person or online, with a half day on Fridays. Students using the virtual model in middle and high school will take courses Monday through Thursday — with the in-person students — and on Fridays, will have learning activities in a virtual environment through Google Classroom.
Marty Pitts, the district’s regional coordinator of leadership and learning, said last month that, regardless of what choice families make, they will be expected to commit to either for one year.
Racine starting virtually
Just up the road from KUSD, the Racine Unified School District on Friday announced it would start the new year virtually until at least the end of the first quarter.
The model with 100% virtual learning will continue through the first quarter that ends Nov. 6. The district said in a press release it will announce its plans for the second quarter no later than Oct. 19.
According to the release, Racine will combine both live video chats with a teacher along with students completing work independently. Students will be instructed by their classroom teachers, who will work from inside district buildings, except for those with extenuating circumstances.
Bradford graduation
Bradford graduation
Bradford graduation
eSchool graduation
eSchool graduation
eSchool graduation
eSchool graduation
Harborside graduation
Harborside graduation
Harborside graduation
Harborside graduation
Harborside graduation
Harborside graduation
Harborside graduation
Harborside graduation
Harborside graduation
Harborside graduation
Harborside graduation
Harborside graduation
Harborside graduation
Harborside graduation
Harborside graduation
Harborside graduation
Harborside graduation
Harborside graduation
Harborside graduation
Harborside graduation
Harborside graduation
Harborside graduation
Harborside graduation
Harborside graduation
Harborside graduation
Harborside graduation
Harborside graduation
Harborside graduation
Harborside graduation
Harborside graduation
Harborside graduation
Harborside graduation
Indian Trail grad
Indian Trail grad
Indian Trail grad
Indian Trail grad
Indian Trail grad
Indian Trail grad
Indian Trail grad
Indian Trail grad
Indian Trail grad
Indian Trail grad
Indian Trail grad
Indian Trail grad
Indian Trail grad
Indian Trail grad
Indian Trail grad
Indian Trail grad
Indian Trail grad
Indian Trail grad
Indian Trail grad
Indian Trail grad
Indian Trail grad
Indian Trail grad
Indian Trail grad
ITED graduation
ITED graduation
ITED graduation
ITED graduation
ITED graduation
ITED graduation
ITED graduation
ITED graduation
ITED graduation
ITED graduation
ITED graduation
ITED graduation
ITED graduation
ITED graduation
ITED graduation
ITED graduation
ITED graduation
ITED graduation
ITED graduation
ITED graduation
ITED graduation
ITED graduation
ITED graduation
ITED graduation
ITED graduation
ITED graduation
ITED graduation
ITED graduation
ITED graduation
ITED graduation
Reuther graduation
Reuther graduation
Reuther graduation
Reuther graduation
Reuther graduation
Reuther graduation
Reuther graduation
Reuther graduation
Reuther graduation
Reuther graduation
Reuther graduation
Reuther graduation
Get local news delivered to your inbox!
Subscribe to our Daily Headlines newsletter.