New spring break camp, after school program to support Black youth in Kenosha community

University of Wisconsin-Extension in Kenosha County and the Kenosha Public Library will host a local Spring Break Camp and after school program to support Black youth in exploring post-secondary education options.

The programs are an outgrowth of Nia: Pathways and Purpose for the Future, a collaboration between the University of Wisconsin-Madison and the historically Black university North Carolina A&T, to support Black youth in eighth through 12th grades to find their purpose after high school.

In Kenosha County, Nia is carried out through a partnership between UW-Extension and the Kenosha Public Library to allow students to explore their skills, interests, and post-secondary options.

While in Nia, youth have the opportunity to work with local mentors and learn about college, professional training, and work options in a fun, hands-on way before making a decision about their futures. Nia is designed to help connect youth with the resources available to pursue their goals and dreams.

Nia kicked things off locally with a trip to Sherman Phoenix Business Incubator in Milwaukee on April 2, and is continuing with a Spring Break Camp at the Kenosha Southwest Neighborhood Library, 7979 38th Ave., on April 20-21.

From 10 a.m. to 2 p.m. on each day, local youth will have the opportunity to take part in activites and grow their skills. Activities will include a motivational workshop by local business owner and community leader Alvin Owens of Education Youth Development Outreach, which hosts college tours, and Regimen Barber Collective. The youth will engage in a virtual reality headset experience, educational activities about gardening, food, and arts, and career and college preparation services.

There will be lunch, snacks, and school supplies provided for free.

Programming will be indoors and outdoors, weather provided. Youth in grades seven through 12 are welcome.

After school program

After the camp, each Thursday starting April 28 youth can continue with Nia in an after school program at the Southwest Neighborhood Library.

Programming will run from 3 to 6 p.m.. Recognizing some students get out of school later than others, youth are invited to join in any time after they get out of school, until 6 p.m. The program will continue through the summer and into the 2022-23 school year.

Programming will include guest speakers, including local leaders and business owners; career and college support services such as resume help, college and job application workshops, interviewing practice and more; and workshops to help youth develop skills and learn about what they might love to do in a career.

In addition, there will be opportunities to explore culture through educational trips throughout the community, state, and country.

Through participation in Nia, youth can also earn volunteer service hours by planning the programs and trips and gain leadership skills by serving on the Nia Board.

Sign up at https://kenosha.extension.wisc.edu/youth/nia-pathways-and-purpose-for-the-futurekenosha-county/ or contact Youth Development Educator Erica Ness at erica.ness@wisc.edu or 262-857-1934 for more information.

